Govt to offer free AI training to all village-level entrepreneurs: Vaishnaw

The government will provide free artificial intelligence (AI) training to all 550,000 village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) operating Common Services Centres (CSCs), Union Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The training will be conducted under the IndiaAI Mission, which aims to equip nearly 1 million individuals with AI-related skills, Vaishnaw said.

Speaking at the decennial celebrations of CSC 2.0, Vaishnaw also urged VLEs to register with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to enable railway ticket bookings through CSCs. He added that the government would consider their request to resume Aadhaar-related services.

A special purpose vehicle under the Government of India’s Digital India programme — which turned 10 on July 1 — the CSC scheme serves as a vital access point for delivering e-governance and business services to citizens in rural and remote areas. The CSCs are operated by a pan-Indian network of over 550,000 VLEs.