CERT-In issues warning for Microsoft Windows, Office products: Know why

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for users of Microsoft Windows and Office products. CERT-In, in an advisory, warned users regarding a range of security flaws in Microsoft products, which leave them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Since Microsoft Windows and Office products are used widely across the nation, the Central government agency has stated that this vulnerability exposes both individual users as well as enterprises to risk.

What did CERT-In say?

According to the advisory shared by CERT-In, security flaws have been identified in a range of Microsoft products that could allow attackers to gain elevated privileges, access sensitive data, execute remote code, and bypass existing security protocols.

In some cases, they may also enable spoofing attacks, tampering with system configurations, or cause denial-of-service (DoS) disruptions. CERT-In has urged users and administrators to take prompt action to secure their systems and prevent potential exploitation. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Titanium frames to A19 chips, what to expect from Apple Affected software The vulnerabilities impact a broad range of Microsoft offerings, including: Microsoft Windows (all supported versions)

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)

Microsoft Dynamics

Azure cloud services

Microsoft SQL Server

System Centre and Developer Tools

Extended Security Update (ESU) programs for older Windows versions

Microsoft Edge browser and other Microsoft apps If you use a Windows PC or use Microsoft Office or any related service, then it is possible that your system might be at risk.