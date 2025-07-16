Rising cloud costs, security push some firms back to on-premise infra

A decade ago, moving an enterprise’s workload to the cloud was touted as the next thing in the technology world, a move that could lower cost of operations, operate at scale, and expedite innovation. But that is changing now, at least partially. Companies are ditching their cloud-first approach for a more nuanced hybrid strategy – a mix of on-prem - short for on-premise - infrastructure and cloud presence to counter the escalating cost, rising cybersecurity concerns, and compliance risk in many countries globally.

This shift — known as cloud repatriation — involves moving applications, data, and workloads from a public cloud environment back to on-premises infrastructure, private clouds, or other alternative hosting environments, and is gaining traction.

A Barclay’s CIO survey last year showed that 83 per cent of enterprise chief information officers (CIO) planned to repatriate at least some workload in 2024, up from 43 per cent in 2020. This is because the high quantity of workload in the cloud is leading to higher expenses, besides higher storage volumes and massive computing programmes in artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (Gen AI), and data which require hundreds of GPUs and terabytes of data. “It will be a hybrid cloud environment for the industry. There will be a few players that are all cloud, and there will be a few that are no cloud, but generally, most of the enterprise clients are going to be hybrid and have some of both,” Ric Lewis, senior vice president of IBM Infrastructure, told Business Standard earlier this year. “The clients feel secure, not just in the architecture, but because it is on their premise so nobody is getting at those machines.”

Some companies that have completed the repatriation include Dropbox, Geico, and 37signals. Dropbox, initially built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), migrated most of its data to colocation facilities to gain control over hardware and network configurations. Insurer Geico moved back to on-prem due to higher cloud storage costs and 37signals, the company behind Basecamp, completed this transition in 2022, expecting to save $10 million in five years. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, also decided to adopt a hybrid approach a few years ago. The company invested in 10,000 edge nodes, in-house devices and servers that can handle data processing locally to reduce reliance on public cloud service providers.

Ashutosh Sharma, vice president and research director of Forrester, says that earlier enterprises were gung-ho with respect to using the public clouds such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for everything but now many have tempered their exuberance. “If you look at Europe, there is a huge desire to repatriate. Repatriate in the sense that they are not just content on having it probably in their own data centres. They also have concerns with respect to putting their workloads into global cloud service providers which originate out of the US. So they are thinking of having some local cloud providers or put certain workloads onto platforms which the government and the local regulations have some control over,” he added.

AWS told the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last year that its cloud business faces competition from on-premises IT. It also said that building a data centre requires significant effort, so the fact that customers are doing it highlights the level of flexibility that they have and the attractiveness of moving back to on-premises. “AWS said that customers may switch back to on-premises for a number of reasons, including to reallocate their own internal finances, adjust their access to technology and increase the ownership of their resources, data and security. AWS said that perceived benefits of on-premises may include closer control of assets and proximity,” according to the report.

However, that does not mean the cloud is facing an imminent existential threat at a time when the three giants are pouring billions into it. James Blake, vice president, cyber resiliency strategy of cybersecurity firm Cohesity, said that repatriation is being done mainly by firms that did not fully embrace cloud. “They literally lifted and shifted what they were doing on-prem to cloud. They just took their physical servers, created virtual images of them, launched those vertical images in the cloud. And from a return on investment (ROI) perspective, I think you're missing a trick in some of the more advanced automations and feedback loops that you can create if you're using something like cloud formation or terraform if you go to the extreme of infrastructure as code,” Blake explained.