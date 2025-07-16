Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

- Galaxy S25 Series
- Galaxy S24 Series
- Galaxy Z Fold6
- Galaxy Z Flip6
- Galaxy Z Fold5
- Galaxy Z Flip5
- Galaxy S23 Series
- Galaxy S22 Series
One UI 7 security update: New theft protection features
- Identity Check: When in unfamiliar locations, Samsung’s Safe Places feature (accessed through Identity Check) requires biometric authentication to modify key security settings. Samsung said that this adds an additional layer of protection when the PIN of the device may have been compromised.
- Security Delay: A sub-feature of Identity Check, this introduces a one-hour delay if someone attempts to reset biometric data. Samsung says the delay gives users time to lock their device remotely from another connected device such as a tablet or PC before unauthorised access occurs.
- Theft Detection Lock: Utilises machine learning to detect sudden movements like snatching and instantly locks the screen.
- Offline Device Lock: Automatically locks the screen if the device remains offline for an extended period.
- Remote Lock: Allows users to lock their stolen device remotely through another device.
