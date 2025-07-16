Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

Samsung's latest One UI 7 security update adds new theft protection tools like Identity Check and Security Delay to Galaxy S25, S24, and foldables in India

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series
One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has begun rolling out new theft protection and anti-robbery features in India as part of the One UI 7 security update. Building on standard Android protections, Samsung is introducing additional tools such as Identity Check and Security Delay under its Theft Protection suite. These features expand upon existing tools like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock.
The new protections, already available on Samsung’s latest foldable devices running One UI 8 based on Android 16, are now also being introduced to other Galaxy smartphones via the One UI 7 update. Samsung is expected to begin rolling out One UI 8 to existing Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.
 
One UI 7 security update: Availability
 
Samsung’s new theft protection features are now available through the One UI 7 security update for the following devices:
  • Galaxy S25 Series
  • Galaxy S24 Series
  • Galaxy Z Fold6
  • Galaxy Z Flip6
  • Galaxy Z Fold5
  • Galaxy Z Flip5
  • Galaxy S23 Series
  • Galaxy S22 Series

One UI 7 security update: New theft protection features

The One UI 7 security update adds the following new security capabilities:
  • Identity Check: When in unfamiliar locations, Samsung’s Safe Places feature (accessed through Identity Check) requires biometric authentication to modify key security settings. Samsung said that this adds an additional layer of protection when the PIN of the device may have been compromised.
  • Security Delay: A sub-feature of Identity Check, this introduces a one-hour delay if someone attempts to reset biometric data. Samsung says the delay gives users time to lock their device remotely from another connected device such as a tablet or PC before unauthorised access occurs.
These features enhance Samsung’s existing Theft Protection toolkit, which includes:
  • Theft Detection Lock: Utilises machine learning to detect sudden movements like snatching and instantly locks the screen.
  • Offline Device Lock: Automatically locks the screen if the device remains offline for an extended period.
  • Remote Lock: Allows users to lock their stolen device remotely through another device.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CERT-In issues warning for Microsoft Windows, Office products: Know why

WeTransfer denies using user files for AI training after backlash: Details

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

iPhone 17 series: Titanium frames to A19 chips, what to expect from Apple

Is AI as good as humans at detecting emotion, sarcasm in conversations?

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung IndiaSamsung Mobiles

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story