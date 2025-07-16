Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

The new protections, already available on Samsung’s latest foldable devices running One UI 8 based on Android 16, are now also being introduced to other Galaxy smartphones via the One UI 7 update. Samsung is expected to begin rolling out One UI 8 to existing Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

One UI 7 security update: Availability

Samsung’s new theft protection features are now available through the One UI 7 security update for the following devices:

Galaxy S25 Series

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S22 Series

One UI 7 security update: New theft protection features

The One UI 7 security update adds the following new security capabilities: