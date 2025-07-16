Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

US-based audio brand Sonos has launched its new portable speaker – Move 2 in India. The new Sonos Move 2 speaker brings stereo sound and is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. Additionally, the speaker offers flexibility in connectivity with support for both Bluetooth and WiFi streaming. The company claims that the Move 2 speaker is made for every setting — from living rooms and balconies to weekend getaways and open-air adventures.

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch on Apple Silicon Macs on July 17. The game promises enhanced visuals and smooth gameplay on M-series chip-powered devices. This version includes all content released to date, such as the Phantom Liberty expansion. Acer Swift Lite 14, powered by Intel Core Ultra, launched at ₹62,999 Acer has introduced the Swift Lite 14 AI laptop in India as part of its Copilot+ PC lineup. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra processor, the laptop supports AI-powered functionalities such as multitasking and content creation. It also includes a Copilot key for one-touch access to Microsoft's AI assistant in Windows 11.

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live Krafton has rolled out version 3.9 of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), introducing a new game mode inspired by the Transformers franchise. The update also includes new gameplay mechanics and themed events. Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud Microsoft is testing a new cloud streaming feature that allows users to play Xbox console games they own on Windows PCs via the Xbox app. The feature, available to Xbox Insiders through the PC Gaming Preview program, requires an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Microsoft Copilot Vision now reads entire screen, offer real-time guidance

Microsoft is enhancing Copilot Vision on Windows with broader screen reading capabilities. Previously limited to two apps at once, the updated feature now scans the full desktop or any selected app window to deliver real-time insights and task support. Google offers free Gemini AI Pro plan to students in India Google has introduced a special offer for Indian students, providing a free one-year subscription to the Gemini AI Pro Plan. Eligible students aged 18 and above must complete their registration by September 15, 2025. CERT-In issues warning for Microsoft Windows, Office products: Know why The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a high-severity alert concerning Microsoft Windows and Office users. According to the advisory, multiple security vulnerabilities in Microsoft products could expose users to potential cyber threats. Given the widespread use of these platforms across India, the agency highlighted that both individual and business users could be at significant risk.

Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features Samsung has introduced new anti-theft features in India through its One UI 7 security update. These enhancements build upon existing Android security tools with additions like Identity Check and Security Delay, expanding on Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock capabilities. WeTransfer denies using user files for AI training after backlash Following criticism over changes to its terms of service, Dutch file-sharing company WeTransfer clarified that it does not use user-uploaded files to train AI models. The firm has also updated its policy language to clear up any misunderstandings.

iPhone 17 series: Titanium frames to A19 chips, what to expect from Apple Apple is preparing for the release of the iPhone 17 series, expected to consist of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the existing Plus variant. Samsung dropped S Pen support in Galaxy Z Fold 7 but will it ever return? Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, has dropped S Pen support in favor of a slimmer and more durable design. As reported by PCMag via ET News, Samsung acknowledged that accommodating the stylus would have required additional internal hardware, which was sacrificed to maintain a lighter form factor.

iOS 26: Apple brings smart visual tools for screenshots and quick actions Apple’s iOS 26 update adds three new AI-driven tools that enhance how users interact with screenshots. These tools—Add to Calendar, Image Search, and Ask ChatGPT—make screenshots more actionable, helping users complete tasks like scheduling, shopping, or gathering information with fewer steps. Galaxy F36 5G launching on July 19: Samsung reveals pricing, camera specs Samsung has confirmed it will launch the Galaxy F36 5G in India on July 19. The company revealed key specs ahead of the launch, including camera features and AI-driven enhancements. The phone will be priced under ₹20,000.

Vivo X Fold 5 review: Polished design, capable cameras and standout battery The Vivo X Fold 5 stands out as one of the most refined foldables on the market. It combines a sleek, lightweight build with a powerful 6000mAh battery and high-performing cameras, especially its telephoto portrait lens—delivering strong performance without the usual bulk. iPhone maker Apple invests $500 mn in rare earth producer MP Materials Apple has announced a $500 million investment in MP Materials, a rare earth mining company, as part of its effort to localize its supply chain. This move aligns with broader goals to shift iPhone production to the U.S. and reduce dependency on China, following pressure from the Trump administration.

Is ChatGPT the new MS Office? OpenAI targets Excel, PowerPoint dominance OpenAI is working on new features that could rival Microsoft Office tools like Excel and PowerPoint. According to The Information, users will soon be able to create and edit spreadsheets and presentations directly within ChatGPT, bypassing Microsoft software altogether. Is AI as good as humans at detecting emotion, sarcasm in conversations? Latent content analysis explores how text can carry hidden meanings and emotional cues. This method can help reveal subtle political biases or emotional tones in communication. Recent studies suggest that AI models like GPT-4 are approaching human-level skill in recognizing sentiment, sarcasm, and intensity across varied texts.