India becomes key market for MongoDB as global growth plans accelerate

With stronger growth in India than in other markets, MongoDB is expanding its local engineering teams and training programmes to drive adoption across startups and global firms

MongoDB has also seen a shift in the nature of the engineering being done in India for global clients, especially in the global capability centres (GCCs) in the country, said Sachin Chawla.
Aashish Aryan
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
India is central to MongoDB’s global growth plans, and the company's market growth in the geography is better compared to other countries where the database service provider operates, Sachin Chawla, the vice-president for India & ASEAN at the company, said.
 
The global database service provider, which reported a global revenue of $549 million during the January-March 2026 period, up 22 per cent year-on-year, has augmented its India presence with a new engineering team that will sit out of Gurugram, Chawla said, adding that the current employee strength in the country was around 700.
 
MongoDB has also seen a shift in the nature of the engineering being done in India for global clients, especially in the global capability centres (GCCs) in the country, Chawla said, adding that these centres were being brought to India for a variety of factors apart from cost arbitrage.
 
“Some of the projects that we are working on, the core work of research and development, are happening here. That may not be true for every GCC, but we see the trend slowly changing,” Chawla said.
 
In India, the company has found takers in digital-native startups such as food delivery platforms and quick-commerce companies, which handle large volumes of dynamic data and need quicker databases, he said.
 
“For example, when a rider is coming to deliver your order, you can track it live. Now, imagine the number of riders on the road who are continuously publishing their location. That is hundreds of thousands of requests per minute. All of that is being handled on the MongoDB platform because no other database can handle that kind of scale,” Chawla said.
 
Apart from working with developers, MongoDB also works with students and academics to develop their skill set so that they can be better suited to use the technologies that the company provides, he said.
 
So far, the company has trained around 200,000 students against a target of reaching 500,000 students and getting them accustomed to the various MongoDB offerings.
 
“There are a couple of wheels to this. We work with the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education). We also have the MongoDB University, which is online. We also work with universities to train the trainers,” he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

