India becomes key market for MongoDB as global growth plans accelerate

India is central to MongoDB’s global growth plans, and the company's market growth in the geography is better compared to other countries where the database service provider operates, Sachin Chawla, the vice-president for India & ASEAN at the company, said.

The global database service provider, which reported a global revenue of $549 million during the January-March 2026 period, up 22 per cent year-on-year, has augmented its India presence with a new engineering team that will sit out of Gurugram, Chawla said, adding that the current employee strength in the country was around 700.

MongoDB has also seen a shift in the nature of the engineering being done in India for global clients, especially in the global capability centres (GCCs) in the country, Chawla said, adding that these centres were being brought to India for a variety of factors apart from cost arbitrage.

“Some of the projects that we are working on, the core work of research and development, are happening here. That may not be true for every GCC, but we see the trend slowly changing,” Chawla said. In India, the company has found takers in digital-native startups such as food delivery platforms and quick-commerce companies, which handle large volumes of dynamic data and need quicker databases, he said. “For example, when a rider is coming to deliver your order, you can track it live. Now, imagine the number of riders on the road who are continuously publishing their location. That is hundreds of thousands of requests per minute. All of that is being handled on the MongoDB platform because no other database can handle that kind of scale,” Chawla said.