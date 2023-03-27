GPT-4: Bing to Word and Excel, AI is changing Microsoft platform experience

As Microsoft powers its productivity suites, search engine, and browser with AI, the integration is increasing the company’s user base and making its search results more accurate

Microsoft is betting big on artificial intelligence. The American tech giant is evolving both its business and consumer-centric platforms by inter-weaving AI into its services.

The company revealed that because of its services’ integration with AI, the number of users of Edge Browser has shot up, and the queries’ responses via Bing Search have also become more accurate.

The company has also recently introduced a feature called ‘Bing Image Creator,’ which enables users to create an image using a text prompt. Open AI’s DALL-E model powers the new feature.

How is AI changing Microsoft’s productivity apps?

After search engine and browser, Microsoft enabled AI capabilities in its suite of productivity apps called Microsoft 365. With AI, the suite is now called Microsoft 365 Copilot. (Add a bit about why Microsoft is calling it a Copilot)

The Microsoft 365 Copilot includes apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. With AI integrated, each of these are set to get a big makeover. For instance, the Copilot in Excel app can quickly summarise critical trends and analyse large data chunks.