'Secrecy around AI models limits innovation': Infosys co-founder Nilekani

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has raised concerns about the increasing complexity of artificial intelligence (AI) models, arguing that secrecy around them limits innovation, while an open approach can help more people contribute to AI advancements.

Speaking at the People+AI Mela in Bengaluru, he said many AI models are kept secret, preventing public scrutiny.

“They keep doing more of that, but it is not that it is going to get any better. They are all typically kept within the four walls of a company. It is like a black box for the rest of us,” Nilekani said, as reported by The Economic Times.

Transparency in AI development

Nilekani warned that the secrecy around AI models limits innovation and prevents more people from contributing to AI advancements. He pointed to China’s DeepSeek project as a good example of a more open approach.

“They have done the world a service. So that goes back to commoditisation,” he said.

He noted that AI models are becoming widely available, with hundreds being developed globally. The openness shown by DeepSeek, which shared its AI-building methods publicly, helps make AI development more accessible.

“I have always believed that models are a commodity. This is proving to be true. Hundreds of models are getting built. China’s DeepSeek demystified model-building. Last week, they tweeted all their open-source practices. The knowledge to build models is getting rapidly commoditised,” he added.

Importance of high-quality data in India

Nilekani also highlighted the need for high-quality datasets, especially in Indian languages, to support AI growth in India. He mentioned AI4Bharat, an initiative by IIT Madras, as a key step in this direction.

"The hard part is uses. How do we use this to deliver value for people? That is where we can lead. We can always replace the model,” he noted.

Nilekani has supported AI4Bharat for several years and has committed to backing it for at least three more years. The initiative aims to make AI more accessible for different linguistic communities in India.

Startups and the future of AI in India

According to the report, discussing India’s startup ecosystem, Nilekani pointed out its rapid growth, with the number of startups increasing from 1,000 in 2016 to over 150,000 today. He believes AI and digital technologies will play a crucial role in their success.

“They will use mass-scale technologies that we have deployed in interesting use cases. There is also going to be a lot of capital coming in,” he remarked.

While AI models continue to evolve, Nilekani stressed that the real challenge is their application. He urged companies and developers to focus on using AI to solve real-world problems and improve people’s lives.