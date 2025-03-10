Realme P3 Ultra and P3 phones to debut on Mar 19, set to be India-exclusive

Realme has announced the launch date for the Realme P3 Ultra 5G and Realme P3 5G. The India-exclusive smartphones will be debuting on March 19, 2025. Realme claims that these devices will deliver impressive design, performance, and camera capabilities. Additionally, Realme said that the P3 Ultra 5G will be the maiden smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: What to expect

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be the first smartphone to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. It will boast the GT Boost feature, which essentially reduces lag, minimises input delays, and maintains stable frame rates during gameplay – according to the company. Realme has claimed that the phone will support stable 90fps gameplay in BGMI for up to three hours and offers 4K 60fps video recording, improved multi-core performance, and faster AI processing.

Also Read: Apple delists these Mac, iPad models following last week launches: Details It will come with a 6000mAh battery and 80W wired charging, which it said is designed to prevent overheating during gaming while extending battery lifespan. According to Realme, the phone will boast segment’s largest 6050 mm-square VC cooling system to keep overheating in check during heavy use. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will pack LPDDR5X RAM for smooth multitasking and a 2500Hz touch sampling rate for fast response times.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Dimensity 8350 Ultra (Confirmed)

RAM: LPDDR5X RAM (Confirmed)

Rear cameras: 50MP primary sensor + secondary camera (type not specified)

Front camera: 12MP punch-hole selfie camera

Battery: 6000mAh, 80W AI Bypass charging (Confirmed)

Operating system: Android 15-based Realme UI 6

Cooling system: 6050 mm-square VC cooling system (Confirmed)

Realme P3 5G: What to expect

Realme has claimed that the Realme P3 5G will be the maiden smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. The system-on-chip, built on a 4nm process and as per the company, will offer improved efficiency and performance. It will also include GT Boost, which enhances gaming and touch response with AI-powered features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control. Meanwhile, the Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 is designed to maintain stable connectivity even in areas with weak signals.

The phone will be powered by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It will boast an IP69 rating, making it highly resistant to water and dust. The 120Hz AMOLED display will sport a peak brightness of 2000 nits, while an advanced cooling system will help manage heat during demanding tasks. Realme has claimed that the P3 5G will support 90fps gameplay in BGMI, ensuring a fluid experience.