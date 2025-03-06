GTA 5 Enhanced for PC launched: Check new features and upgrade eligibility

Rockstar Games has released the Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced version for PC in which the game developer has introduced features that were previously only available on the latest generation of consoles. The upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC is now available for download from the Rockstar Games Launcher, and also via Steam or Epic Games.

The GTA 5 Enhanced brings several new additions, including exclusive vehicles from Hao’s Special Works, such as the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, Coil Cyclone II, and Karin S95. Additionally, select existing vehicles can now be upgraded for HSW performance enhancements.

GTA V Enhanced: What is new

New vehicles: Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, Coil Cyclone II supercars, Karin S95 sports car, Imponte Arbiter GT muscle car, and the Pfister Astron Custom SUV. These will join the fleet of 20 vehicles that are already available in GTA Online. GTA+ members can claim a Principe Deveste Eight (Super) for free as part of a special Classics Collection to commemorate GTA+ arriving on PC.

Animals in fauna: Players can now immerse themselves in the dynamic animal ecosystem with Ambient Animal encounters. Additionally, the LS Tourist Board at Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness offers a daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for those eager to capture nature in action.

Career progress: This feature allows players to monitor their completed challenges. Furthermore, the game now supports ray tracing, with upcoming compatibility for AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS planned for a future update.

Who can download GTA 5 update for PC for free

PC players who already own GTA 5 can upgrade to the enhanced version at no cost, with seamless migration for both Story Mode and Online progress.

New players purchasing GTA 5 and GTA Online on PC will receive both the enhanced version and the original GTA 5 Legacy version.

GTA 5 Enhanced Version: System requirements