Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on August 27, offering fans a closer look at the upcoming title ahead of its November launch. In a first for the studio, the presentation will debut on Netflix before becoming available on YouTube and the official GTA VI website later the same day.

ALSO READ: OpenAI's first device could be a donut-shaped smart speaker: What to expect The company has not revealed what the presentation will include, describing it only as "An Extended Look." However, the showcase comes nearly three months before GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA 6 extended look: Date and time According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix at 3pm ET on August 27, which corresponds to 12:30 am IST on August 28. The presentation will then be released six hours later at 9pm ET, or 6:30 am IST, on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel and the GTA VI website, making it available to all viewers. The event also marks Rockstar Games' first collaboration with Netflix for the premiere of GTA-related content. The partnership comes as Netflix continues to expand its gaming portfolio. The streaming platform already offers mobile versions of several Grand Theft Auto titles, including Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, as part of its subscription catalogue.

What to expect Rockstar Games has not disclosed the contents of the presentation, and the official announcement provides no details beyond the date and streaming platforms. However, the developer may reveal fresh gameplay footage, along with more information about the game's world and mechanics, although Rockstar has not confirmed any of these details. GTA 6 launch timeline Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has already opened pre-orders in India, with the game available in Standard and Ultimate editions priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Players who pre-order the digital version will be able to pre-load the game from November 12.