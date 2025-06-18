Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

Rockstar's latest GTA Online update brings a car wash-based laundering front, new missions, vehicles, gameplay tweaks and exclusive perks for GTA Plus members

GTA Online
GTA Online
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
American video game publisher Rockstar Games has released the “Money Fronts” update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The update, live from Tuesday, centres around a new money laundering operation based out of the Hands On Car Wash. Rockstar describes the setup as “low-profile but cash-intensive”, offering players a chance to clean their dirty money. The update also brings new vehicles and gameplay enhancements.

What’s new in GTA Online ‘Money Fronts’ update

At the core of the update is the laundering front at Hands On Car Wash. With support from character Martin Madrazo, players can connect with new advisors who assist in managing operations, unlocking additional fronts and expanding their laundering empire.
According to Rockstar, the car wash functions not just as a front—it also generates passive income. Owning the operation unlocks access to businesses like Smoke on the Water dispensary and Higgins Helitours. These properties boost returns from the player’s Weed Farm and Air Freight Cargo operations.
  Illegal activities tied to these businesses will generate Heat, attracting attention from authorities. Players must lower their profile by managing day-to-day operations and posing as legitimate business owners to keep the income stream intact.
A new set of missions titled Mr. Faber Work has also been introduced. These jobs are tailored for players looking for high-risk, high-reward gameplay, such as recovering stolen cargo or escorting high-value goods. Missions can be launched from the laundering front or via in-game contact Raf. However, they also increase Heat, making it essential to balance them with legal  activities.
 
  • Overflod Suzume
  • Karin Everon RS
  • Karin Woodlander SUVs
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
  • Annis Hardy
  • Western Police Bike (with Summer Highway Patrol Outfit)
Gameplay improvements
  The update brings several quality-of-life improvements:
  • Missile Lock-On Jammer now supports 50 additional vehicles
  • Option to skip specific cutscenes during mission replays
  • Double Arena Points earnings
  • Increased delay for global signals during public Sell Missions
  • Boxville van removed from Biker Sell Missions
  • Exclusive perks for GTA Plus members
Subscribers to GTA Plus will receive early access to the Overflod Suzume supercar, a second daily spin at the Lucky Wheel in The Diamond Casino and Resort, and additional member benefits.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk's AI startup burning $1 billion a month, seeks $9.3 billion lifeline

OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Premium

India's AI regulation can be a model: Google executive Wilson White

Automation will replace white-collar jobs; manual trades safe: Father of AI

Tech wrap June 17: Apple's back-to-school offers, Sony Bravia 8 II and more

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story