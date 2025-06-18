GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

American video game publisher Rockstar Games has released the “Money Fronts” update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The update, live from Tuesday, centres around a new money laundering operation based out of the Hands On Car Wash. Rockstar describes the setup as “low-profile but cash-intensive”, offering players a chance to clean their dirty money. The update also brings new vehicles and gameplay enhancements.

What’s new in GTA Online ‘Money Fronts’ update

At the core of the update is the laundering front at Hands On Car Wash. With support from character Martin Madrazo, players can connect with new advisors who assist in managing operations, unlocking additional fronts and expanding their laundering empire.

According to Rockstar, the car wash functions not just as a front—it also generates passive income. Owning the operation unlocks access to businesses like Smoke on the Water dispensary and Higgins Helitours. These properties boost returns from the player’s Weed Farm and Air Freight Cargo operations. Illegal activities tied to these businesses will generate Heat, attracting attention from authorities. Players must lower their profile by managing day-to-day operations and posing as legitimate business owners to keep the income stream intact. A new set of missions titled Mr. Faber Work has also been introduced. These jobs are tailored for players looking for high-risk, high-reward gameplay, such as recovering stolen cargo or escorting high-value goods. Missions can be launched from the laundering front or via in-game contact Raf. However, they also increase Heat, making it essential to balance them with legal activities.

New vehicles Overflod Suzume

Karin Everon RS

Karin Woodlander SUVs

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X

Annis Hardy

Western Police Bike (with Summer Highway Patrol Outfit) Gameplay improvements The update brings several quality-of-life improvements: Missile Lock-On Jammer now supports 50 additional vehicles

Option to skip specific cutscenes during mission replays

Double Arena Points earnings

Increased delay for global signals during public Sell Missions

Boxville van removed from Biker Sell Missions

Exclusive perks for GTA Plus members