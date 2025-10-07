Homegrown Arattai tops India app charts, outshines ChatGPT, Gemini

In a shakeup of India’s app landscape, Zoho-founded messaging app Arattai has soared to the number one spot in downloads, surpassing global heavyweights Google Gemini and ChatGPT across both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Sensor Tower data.

The rise comes on the heels of a government-endorsed swadeshi push. On September 22, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who announced his plans to switch to the “swadeshi” Zoho suite of software, urged citizens to adopt homegrown digital products, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for adoption of indigenous products and services. Corporate leaders, including Anand Mahindra, also pitched for Arattai’s adoption, lending the platform further visibility.

The homegrown momentum has also given a push to Perplexity AI, a generative AI-powered answer engine co-founded by IIT Madras alumnus Aravind Srinivas but headquartered in the US. Perplexity now ranks as the second most downloaded app, ahead of rivals ChatGPT and Gemini. Arattai’s meteoric climb On Google Play Store, Arattai was ranked 117th on September 27. By October 1, it jumped to third place, and the following day it hit number one, maintaining that position through October 7. On Apple's App Store, Arattai moved from 82nd on September 25 to second by September 27, trailing only Google Gemini, before seizing the top spot on September 29, which it retains.