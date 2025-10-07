Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI introduces cameo controls in Sora amid deepfake concerns: What's new

Sora introduces cameo restrictions, watermark improvements, and account fixes amid rising deepfake concerns

Sora app by OpenAI
Sora app by OpenAI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
OpenAI has introduced cameo controls in its video and audio generation app Sora, aiming to address growing concerns over deepfake content. Users can now exercise control over what kind of content their cameo will be used for. The rise of AI-generated videos and audio has raised alarms globally, with numerous public figures becoming victims of it in recent years. By rolling out these new controls, OpenAI seeks to give users a safer and more regulated way to make Sora-generated content, while helping to curb misuse.
 
Previously in Sora, users had to choose whether other people can use the cameos that they create or not. However, they had no control over what those people could do with the cameos. Now, Sora's chief, Bill Peebles, has announced that users will be able to give instructions to Sora that restrict the type of video generations that others can make with their cameo.

Cameo and safety improvements introduced in Sora

  • Cameo restrictions: Peebles said as per the feedback received, users who want to make their cameos available widely while maintaining control over their use. Sora users can set instructions that limit the types of content others can generate with their cameo. While giving an example for the same, Sora chief wrote, “Don't put me in videos that involve political commentary,” or “don't let me say this word.” This setting can be accessed via: Edit Cameo > Cameo Preferences > Restrictions.
  • Watermark: OpenAI is working to make watermarks in Sora more visible and easier to identify.
  • Model safety: The company is adjusting its systems to reduce false negatives and close loopholes in content moderation. While overmoderation can be frustrating, OpenAI emphasised the need for a conservative approach as the technology continues to evolve.
Additionally, the account deletion fix has also been introduced. OpenAI has resolved an issue where deleting a Sora account would also require the deletion of a ChatGPT account.

OpenAI DevDay announcements

In related news, at its six DevDay, OpenAI announced several initiatives to expand ChatGPT into a platform-like ecosystem. Users can now interact with third-party mini apps, including Spotify, Canva, Figma, Uber, and DoorDash, with support for 18+ apps coming soon.
 
Sora will allow regulated collaborations with fictional characters, while AgentKit provides developers with tools to build and manage AI agents via a visual interface. On the hardware side, OpenAI partnered with AMD for six gigawatts of AI data centre power, complementing a pending NVIDIA deal, addressing critical computing needs for ChatGPT and upcoming AI devices.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsOpenAIAI Models

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

