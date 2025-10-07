OpenAI introduces cameo controls in Sora amid deepfake concerns: What's new

Cameo and safety improvements introduced in Sora
- Cameo restrictions: Peebles said as per the feedback received, users who want to make their cameos available widely while maintaining control over their use. Sora users can set instructions that limit the types of content others can generate with their cameo. While giving an example for the same, Sora chief wrote, “Don't put me in videos that involve political commentary,” or “don't let me say this word.” This setting can be accessed via: Edit Cameo > Cameo Preferences > Restrictions.
- Watermark: OpenAI is working to make watermarks in Sora more visible and easier to identify.
- Model safety: The company is adjusting its systems to reduce false negatives and close loopholes in content moderation. While overmoderation can be frustrating, OpenAI emphasised the need for a conservative approach as the technology continues to evolve.
OpenAI DevDay announcements
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app