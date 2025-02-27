Google Translate to soon get AI features for tone customisation, insights

Google is reportedly developing new artificial intelligence-powered features for its Translate app to offer contextual understanding, cultural relevance, and tone customisation options for translations. According to a report by Android Authority, the company is testing an updated version of Google Translate with a new "Ask a Follow-up" button, enabling a range of advanced AI-powered translation tools.

Google Translate: AI-powered features

According to the report, the updated version of Google Translate introduces an "Ask a Follow-up" button below translation results, offering users additional insights and options. Key features include:

Additional information: Tapping the "Ask a Follow-up" button provides deeper insights into translation nuances, helping users understand how AI interprets and generates translations.

Tone customisation: The feature also offers a set of options for adjusting the translation's tone and style with options such as Formal, Simplify, Casual, Alternative Translations, Rephrase, Regional Variants, and more.

Audio: After modifying the translation, a sound icon enables users to hear the pronunciation and tone. Users can also give feedback on translation quality through thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons.

More insights: The feature also provides cultural notes, grammar explanations, and regional variations, helping users grasp how translations change based on context or location.

The report stated that the "Ask a Follow-up" button along with the new AI-enhanced features, are currently available in Google Translate app version 9.3.78.731229477.7 on Android. However, the update is currently limited to select users for testing. A wider rollout is expected in a future update.