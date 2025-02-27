Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Translate to soon get AI features for tone customisation, insights

Google Translate to soon get AI features for tone customisation, insights

The new "Ask a Follow-up" button in the Google Translate app offers deeper insights into translations with options to customise the tone and style

Google Translate appGoogle Translate app
Google Translate app
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is reportedly developing new artificial intelligence-powered features for its Translate app to offer contextual understanding, cultural relevance, and tone customisation options for translations. According to a report by Android Authority, the company is testing an updated version of Google Translate with a new "Ask a Follow-up" button, enabling a range of advanced AI-powered translation tools.
 
Google Translate: AI-powered features
 
According to the report, the updated version of Google Translate introduces an "Ask a Follow-up" button below translation results, offering users additional insights and options. Key features include:
  • Additional information: Tapping the "Ask a Follow-up" button provides deeper insights into translation nuances, helping users understand how AI interprets and generates translations.
  • Tone customisation: The feature also offers a set of options for adjusting the translation's tone and style with options such as Formal, Simplify, Casual, Alternative Translations, Rephrase, Regional Variants, and more.
  • Audio: After modifying the translation, a sound icon enables users to hear the pronunciation and tone. Users can also give feedback on translation quality through thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons.
  • More insights: The feature also provides cultural notes, grammar explanations, and regional variations, helping users grasp how translations change based on context or location.
The report stated that the "Ask a Follow-up" button along with the new AI-enhanced features, are currently available in Google Translate app version 9.3.78.731229477.7 on Android. However, the update is currently limited to select users for testing. A wider rollout is expected in a future update.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing reveals design of another Phone 3a series smartphone: Take a look

Amazon unveils gen AI-powered 'Alexa+' with agentic abilities: What's new

Alphabet's Google cuts less than 100 employees in its cloud division

Premium

Why are enterprises reluctant to adopt GenAI despite the hype around it?

Tech wrap Feb 26: AI-powered Alexa, Samsung Galaxy A-series, MS Office apps

Topics :Google's AIGoogle TranslateGoogle apps

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story