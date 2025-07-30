How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Instagram’s bio section has always served as brief digital snapshots. Essentially, it is a space where users express who they are through a few words, emojis, links, or hashtags. But last year, Instagram added another layer of expression – Music. Instagram rolled out a feature that allowed users to add a song directly to their profile, making bios feel a bit more personal, emotional, or fun, depending on the track.

The song appears beneath the user bio and does not autoplay, meaning visitors can choose if they want to hear it or not. Whether you want to share your favourite artist, current mood, or a trending track, the setup is straightforward and does not require any third-party apps. Here is how to add music to your Instagram bio using just the app.

Open Instagram and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right bar to go to your profile.

Tap “Edit profile”, then tap “Add Music to your profile.”

Search for your favourite song or browse the “For you” section for recommendations.

Tap the song audio you'd like to add to your profile and then tap “Next.”

Select a 30-second part from the song that will be added to your profile.

Tap “Done.” Note: To listen to a song on your, or other people's profile, click on the play button next to the song name to hear the song clip.