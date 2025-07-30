Home / Technology / Tech News / How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Want your Instagram profile to reflect your current mood or music taste? Here is a quick guide for Android and iOS users to add songs to their bio, no third-party apps needed

Instagram
Instagram (Image: Freepik)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Instagram’s bio section has always served as brief digital snapshots. Essentially, it is a space where users express who they are through a few words, emojis, links, or hashtags. But last year, Instagram added another layer of expression – Music. Instagram rolled out a feature that allowed users to add a song directly to their profile, making bios feel a bit more personal, emotional, or fun, depending on the track.
 
The song appears beneath the user bio and does not autoplay, meaning visitors can choose if they want to hear it or not. Whether you want to share your favourite artist, current mood, or a trending track, the setup is straightforward and does not require any third-party apps. Here is how to add music to your Instagram bio using just the app.

How Android users can add music to their Instagram bio

  • Open Instagram and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right bar to go to your profile.
  • Tap “Edit profile”, then tap “Add Music to your profile.”
  • Search for your favourite song or browse the “For you” section for recommendations.
  • Tap the song audio you'd like to add to your profile and then tap “Next.”
  • Select a 30-second part from the song that will be added to your profile.
  • Tap “Done.”
Note: To listen to a song on your, or other people's profile, click on the play button next to the song name to hear the song clip.

How iOS users can add music to their Instagram bio

  • Open Instagram and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right bar to go to your profile.
  • Tap “Edit profile,” then tap “Add music to your profile.”
  • Click on Pick a song for your profile.
  • Search for your favourite song or browse the “For you” section for recommendations.
  • Tap the song audio that you'd like to add to your profile and then tap “Done.” Akin to Android, you get to choose the 30-second part of the song that you want on your profile.
If users wish to remove a song from their profile, then they can do so by clicking on the song on their profile and then tapping on “Remove profile song.”

Topics :Technology NewsInstagramAndroidApple iOS

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

