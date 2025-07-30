YouTube to use AI to detect and restrict underage accounts: How it works

YouTube is set to roll out an artificial intelligence-powered age estimation system in the US, starting from August 13, aimed at enhancing protections for underage users in the US. The video streaming platform will begin using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse user activity and account details to detect individuals under the age of 18, even if they have not self-identified as minors. This move is part of YouTube’s ongoing efforts to create a safer digital environment for younger audiences.

Restrict minors’ accounts with AI: How does it work

According to the YouTube, the age estimation model uses a variety of signals such as YouTube activity and longevity of the account. If the platform determines that a user is under 18, they will be notified. They will have the option to verify their age (through government ID, selfie, or a credit card) if the user believes that YouTube’s age estimation model is incorrect. The update reflects broader industry trends prioritising child safety and responsible content consumption in the age of advanced AI and personalised media experiences.

Once the accounts are flagged as under 18 age, these accounts will automatically receive the same safeguards already in place for verified underage users, These protections are already applied for users who tell us they are under 18 when making their account, such as: Showing only non-personalised Enabling digital wellbeing tools by default. This includes “take a break” and bedtime reminders.

Showing reminders about privacy when uploading a video or commenting publicly

Minimising recommendations of videos with content that could be problematic if viewed in repetition The YouTube support page noted that a user must be 18 or older to watch age-restricted videos (determined by us or verified by you).