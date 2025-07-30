YouTube to use AI to detect and restrict underage accounts: How it works

Restrict minors’ accounts with AI: How does it work
- Enabling digital wellbeing tools by default. This includes “take a break” and bedtime reminders.
- Showing reminders about privacy when uploading a video or commenting publicly
- Minimising recommendations of videos with content that could be problematic if viewed in repetition
What does this mean for creators
- Setting uploads as private by default for anyone
- Restricting the ability to earn from gifts on vertical live streams
- Uploads set to private by default and will not be able to earn gifts on vertical live streams. YouTube is working on new tools to support creators and plans to update audience analytics to reflect AI-based age data.
