Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola launches Moto G86 Power smartphone at Rs 17,999: Specs, features

Motorola launches Moto G86 Power smartphone at Rs 17,999: Specs, features

Motorola's Moto G86 Power features MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 50MP Sony sensor, 120Hz pOLED display, Android 15-based Hello UI, and military-grade durability

Moto G86 Power

Moto G86 Power

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Motorola has launched the Moto G86 Power smartphone in India, expanding its G-series portfolio. Priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor. It boasts a 1.5K pOLED display, AI-enhanced camera features, and military-grade durability.

Moto G86 Power: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • Colours: Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound
The Moto G86 Power will be available from August 6 via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
 

Launch offers include:

  • Up to Rs 1,000 bank discount on select cards
  • Up to Rs 1,500 discount on credit card EMI
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to six months
ALSO READ: Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable goes on sale with introductory offers 

Moto G86 Power: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the Moto G86 Power comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch flat pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.
 
 
For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP Sony LYT 600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera. All lenses support 4K video recording at 60fps.
 
AI-powered camera features include:

  • AI Photo Enhancement
  • AI Super Zoom
  • AI Auto Smile Capture
  • Tilt Shift Mode
Integration with Google Photos tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor
 
The device runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and packs a 6,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Motorola promises one year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
 
For audio, it features dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos with support for Hi-Res Audio and Moto Spatial Sound.
 
Moto G86 Power: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch pOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT600 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,720mAh with 33W fast charging
  • Operating system: Android 15 with Hello UI
  • Protection: MIL-STD-810H certified, IP68 and IP69 rated
  • Weight: 198g

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

