Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 2: Check new features, how to install

Apple has rolled out the second public beta of iOS 26.1 for eligible iPhone models. The update closely aligns with the developer build introduced earlier this week and includes usability improvements, refined interface elements, and a few reverted design changes. One notable addition is a new slide gesture to dismiss alarms and timers, along with a cleaner, more consistent UI. Additionally, the update brings improved control over audio and microphone settings, as well as subtle layout tweaks across system menus as Apple continues to refine the overall iOS 26 experience.
Since the public beta version retains most of the changes introduced in the latest developer beta, these new features are expected to be carried over to the final release, which is anticipated early next month.
iOS 26.1 public beta 2: What's new
- Alarms and timer controls: The highlight is the new ‘Slide to stop’ gesture for alarms and timers. In iOS 26, Apple made these tools easier to use with larger buttons to improve accessibility. Now, instead of tapping to stop an alarm, users have to slide, which helps prevent accidental dismissing when trying to hit snooze. The same gesture also applies to timers.
- Better microphone and audio control: Another new feature lets users adjust external microphone input gain right from the Control Center. They can also choose where locally recorded audio files are saved, offering more flexibility and control over recordings made with connected microphones.
- Apple rolls back some beta 1 changes: Calendar events now move back to their original colour style from iOS 26, replacing the full-width fills.
- UI updates: App folder names and Settings headers are now left-aligned for a more consistent look. The update also includes minor tweaks as Apple continues refining the interface through ongoing beta releases.
iOS 26.1 public beta 2: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.1 public beta 2: How to install
- Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
- On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
- Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 26.1 Public Beta
- Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
- Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
- Installation will begin after download process