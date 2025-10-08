Home / Technology / Tech News / After Mac, Perplexity to rival Apple Safari on iPhone with Comet AI browser

Comet browser, already available on PC and Android pre-registrations, could soon launch on iOS, promising competition to Safari, confirms CEO Aravind Srinivas

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
The CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, has subtly confirmed that its Comet AI browser for iOS is under development and might be released soon. While responding to a post on X, Srinivas said that Comet will be the “first real competition” to Safari on iPhones. For the uninitiated, the Comet AI browser was first released for PC in July, followed by pre-registrations opening for Android in September. Comet browser is not available on the App Store for iOS users at the moment; however, with this announcement in frame, that might change soon.
 
An X user posted, “Safari has officially been dethroned by Perplexity AI in my iPhone’s dock.” Srinivas replied to this post by saying, “Wait till Comet iOS is there! The first real competition to Safari begins then. Chrome couldn't take much market share from Safari on iPhones.”
 
According to a report by MoneyControl, Srinivas has said that Comet will function as a “dynamic copilot,” guiding users to information efficiently while providing transparent source citations.

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

Perplexity positions Comet as its “browser for agentic search,” highlighting its move toward AI-powered tools designed to help users complete complex workflows with minimal manual input.
 
Agentic search refers to an AI-driven approach where the system autonomously carries out multi-step tasks and retrieves information by understanding user intent and context. Comet uses Perplexity as its core search engine, generating AI-powered responses sourced from across the web.

Perplexity’s Comet: Features

  • Comet turns web browsing from passive viewing into an active conversation-like experience.
  • According to Perplexity, it offers a unified interface that interprets user intent, reducing the need for multiple tabs or apps.
  • Capable of managing full browsing sessions, streamlining workflows, and limiting distractions.
  • Useful for activities like product comparisons, research, or tackling complex problems.
  • A sidebar assistant can summarise web pages, answer questions, and perform tasks such as booking hotels, sending emails, or shopping online.
  • Includes a built-in assistant that provides contextual answers based on the content currently visible on the screen.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

