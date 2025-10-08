Facebook shows 'friend bubbles' on reels, posts they have liked: What's new

Facebook update: What’s new
Smarter Recommendations
Control and Personalisation
- “Not Interested” option: Facebook has added a clearer way for users to express what they do not want to see. By selecting the “Not Interested” option on a Reel or flagging a comment, users can signal the platform to show fewer similar videos. This feedback helps the recommendation system adjust content suggestions, ensuring a more relevant feed over time.
- Improved “Save” feature: The updated “Save” feature makes it simpler to organise and revisit favourite Reels and posts. Users can now collect videos in one place, making it easier to return to them later. The company said that each saved Reel also helps Facebook’s algorithm better understand personal preferences, gradually improving content recommendations for a more tailored viewing experience.
- Friend bubbles on Reels: The new “friend bubbles” feature lets users see which Reels or Feed posts their friends have liked. Tapping on a bubble opens a private chat, helping people discuss shared interests directly. According to Meta, the update aims to make Facebook more social again by highlighting what friends are watching and enjoying. Although Instagram has a similar feature that works the same way. AI-powered search suggestions also appear on select Reels, allowing users to explore similar content without leaving the video player.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app