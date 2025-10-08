Home / Technology / Tech News / Facebook shows 'friend bubbles' on reels, posts they have liked: What's new

Facebook shows 'friend bubbles' on reels, posts they have liked: What's new

Meta updates Facebook's algorithm to improve Reels recommendations, adds Instagram-like friend bubbles, AI search suggestions, and more new features

Facebook's algorithm update
Facebook's algorithm update (Image: Meta)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Meta has announced a new update for Facebook’s algorithm, which focuses on improving the recommended and shared content. The company said that the update will make it easier for users to find videos that match their interests while offering more control over what appears in their feed. According to the Meta blog, it also adds Instagram-like “friend bubbles” on posts and an AI-based search suggestion.

Facebook update: What’s new

Smarter Recommendations

 
According to the company, Facebook has upgraded its recommendations engine; it now learns user preferences faster and delivers more relevant Reels. The system prioritises newer and fresher videos, ensuring users see recent content from creators they follow or engage with. The blog stated, “we’re showing you more of what you want to see, whether it’s quick clips or longer videos, creator vlogs, or DIY tips.” The updated system now shows 50 per cent more Reels from creators posted on the same day, allowing users to discover the latest uploads quickly, regardless of length. The recommendation engine also adjusts based on user feedback. 

Control and Personalisation

  • “Not Interested” option: Facebook has added a clearer way for users to express what they do not want to see. By selecting the “Not Interested” option on a Reel or flagging a comment, users can signal the platform to show fewer similar videos. This feedback helps the recommendation system adjust content suggestions, ensuring a more relevant feed over time.
  • Improved “Save” feature: The updated “Save” feature makes it simpler to organise and revisit favourite Reels and posts. Users can now collect videos in one place, making it easier to return to them later. The company said that each saved Reel also helps Facebook’s algorithm better understand personal preferences, gradually improving content recommendations for a more tailored viewing experience.
  • Friend bubbles on Reels: The new “friend bubbles” feature lets users see which Reels or Feed posts their friends have liked. Tapping on a bubble opens a private chat, helping people discuss shared interests directly. According to Meta, the update aims to make Facebook more social again by highlighting what friends are watching and enjoying. Although Instagram has a similar feature that works the same way. AI-powered search suggestions also appear on select Reels, allowing users to explore similar content without leaving the video player.

Topics :Tech NewsInstagramFacebook

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

