Increasing investments to scale up AI, ML, survey shows 85% growth

AI investments have grown 85 per cent from last year, says a survey by Automation Anywhere

Premium
Shivani Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Indian companies are increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve and scale up business processes. AI investments have grown 85 per cent from last year, says a survey by Automation Anywhere. As many as 63 per cent of companies will make AI and ML investments to automate business processes in the next one year, says the fourth such report by the intelligent automation solutions provider.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

