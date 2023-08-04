Independence Day sale: Sony India announces deal and offers on TVs and more

Sony India has announced special offers and promotional discounts on its products, ranging from televisions and cameras to various audio devices to commemorate Independence Day. The company expects to multiply sales by combining these offers with easy finance options. The offers start from August 4, 2023, and are valid until August 16, 2023, and can be availed via several online and offline channels, the company has said.

Sony India is offering an instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of Sony Bravia brand televisions. As a part of the Independence Day offers, Sony is offering a combo for Bravia XR televisions with PS5 where customers can save up to Rs 24,000.

Offers on audio devices include a Rs 10,000 discount on WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancellation headphones and a Rs 9,000 discount on the purchase of WF1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds.

Offers on cameras include a special launch offer which promises benefits worth Rs 19,170.

Sony is offering Bravia Cam for Rs 7,990 on the purchase of a select XR range of TVs which include X80, X82, X90, A90, and X95. The company is also offering a pro-style camera backpack worth Rs 9,990 free on the purchase of an Alpha7SIII camera. Sony is offering a 2+1 year warranty on select full-frame and cinema line camera models upon registration on the Alpha community.

With the rising demand for Sony's audio products in the country, the company is also considering the prospect of manufacturing products in India, a Times of India (ToI) report said.

Sony has started "exploratory work" to begin manufacturing audio devices in India, the newspaper reported.

MD of Sony India, Sunil Nayyar, told ToI that truly wireless (TWS) devices, noise-cancellation, and other headphones, sound bars, and home speakers were witnessing impressive growth. However, he did not comment on starting the manufacturing of these devices locally.

Sony Group Corporation, commonly known as Sony, is a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company sells Televisions and home theatre, Audio devices, Cameras, and Car Audio, among other products.