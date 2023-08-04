Home / Technology / Tech News / Independence Day sale: Xiaomi announces offers on smartphones, smart TVs

Independence Day sale: Xiaomi announces offers on smartphones, smart TVs

To commemorate Independence Day, Xiaomi is offering discounts on several products, including smartphones, smart televisions, and smart home devices

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representational image

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi India on Friday announced offers and discounts on its products to commemorate Independence Day. Customers can grab a hold of their favourite Xiaomi products at discounted prices.

The sale will be held exclusively on Mi.com from August 4 to August 9. Customers can avail offers on several Xiaomi products, including smartphones, smart televisions, smart home devices, and an array of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) ecosystem gadgets.

Below are some of the products being offered by Xiaomi on sale:

Independence Day Sale on Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones
The company is offering a discount in the range of Rs 1,300 to Rs 5,000 on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB+256GB), Redmi Note 12 5G (4GB+128GB), and Redmi 12C (4GB+64GB).

Independence Day Sale on  Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions

Xiaomi is providing a  discount of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,200 on Xiaomi X65 2023 Edition, Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55 and Redmi Smart Fire TV 32.

Independence Day Sale on Xiaomi and Redmi Ecosystem Portfolio

A discount of Rs 1,199 to Rs 2,699 is being offered on Redmi Buds 4 Active, Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro and Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2.

During the Independence Day Sale, Xiaomi is launching a new variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro, powered by 12G RAM and 256GB storage, at a starting price of INR 24,999.  The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be offered by the company starting from  Rs 2,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series is also available at a starting price of  Rs 26,999.

The specifications and features of some of the smartphones on sale are given below:

Redmi Note 12 5G: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G boasts a premium glass-metal construction with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. It weighs 205g and measures 8.16mm at its thickest point. It sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen of 3200 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit LTPO 2.0 panel with Xiaomi AdaptiveSync Pro-tech for variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz). The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports Dolby Vision. According to Xiaomi, the screen’s brightness peaks at 1000 nits in high brightness mode and goes up to 1500 nits.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a Sony IMX 707 primary sensor (f/1.9) with optical image stabilisation, a 115-degree wide ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2), and a telephoto sensor of focal length equivalent to 48mm (f/1.9).

Also Read

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Falling behind in online sales, Xiaomi to focus on offline channels

Xiaomi Pad 6 review: Good for gaming, learning, and everything in between

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: What's new in camera smartphone co-engineered with Leica

Xiaomi 13 Pro India pricing, launch offers, availability announced: Details

Independence Day offers: OnePlus announces exchange offers, bank discounts

Smartphone shipments from India dipped 10% in first half of 2023: IDC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: How-to add Instagram, other apps on cover display

Carl Pei's Nothing to launch smartwatches, earbuds under new sub-brand CMF

Topics :Independence DayXiaomiindependenceXiaomi 5G smartphoneXiaomi Redmi GoBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story