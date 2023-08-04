Independence Day sale: Xiaomi announces offers on smartphones, smart TVs

Xiaomi India on Friday announced offers and discounts on its products to commemorate Independence Day. Customers can grab a hold of their favourite Xiaomi products at discounted prices.

The sale will be held exclusively on Mi.com from August 4 to August 9. Customers can avail offers on several Xiaomi products, including smartphones, smart televisions, smart home devices, and an array of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) ecosystem gadgets.

Below are some of the products being offered by Xiaomi on sale:

Independence Day Sale on Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones

The company is offering a discount in the range of Rs 1,300 to Rs 5,000 on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB+256GB), Redmi Note 12 5G (4GB+128GB), and Redmi 12C (4GB+64GB).

Independence Day Sale on Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions

Xiaomi is providing a discount of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,200 on Xiaomi X65 2023 Edition, Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55 and Redmi Smart Fire TV 32.

Independence Day Sale on Xiaomi and Redmi Ecosystem Portfolio

A discount of Rs 1,199 to Rs 2,699 is being offered on Redmi Buds 4 Active, Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro and Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2.

During the Independence Day Sale, Xiaomi is launching a new variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro, powered by 12G RAM and 256GB storage, at a starting price of INR 24,999. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be offered by the company starting from Rs 2,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series is also available at a starting price of Rs 26,999.

The specifications and features of some of the smartphones on sale are given below:

Redmi Note 12 5G: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G boasts a premium glass-metal construction with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. It weighs 205g and measures 8.16mm at its thickest point. It sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen of 3200 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit LTPO 2.0 panel with Xiaomi AdaptiveSync Pro-tech for variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz). The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports Dolby Vision. According to Xiaomi, the screen’s brightness peaks at 1000 nits in high brightness mode and goes up to 1500 nits.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a Sony IMX 707 primary sensor (f/1.9) with optical image stabilisation, a 115-degree wide ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2), and a telephoto sensor of focal length equivalent to 48mm (f/1.9).