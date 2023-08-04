Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: How-to add Instagram, other apps on cover display

Samsung’s 2023 flip-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, features a large 3.4-inch display on the cover. The display is powered by Galaxy Watch-series inspired interface, called Flex Window. It is customisable, supports widgets, and works with gesture navigation similar to Galaxy Watch-series – swipe right for notifications, left for widgets, down for quick settings, and up for return to home screen. Besides, there are a few apps you can use directly on the cover display – WhatsApp, Google Maps, YouTube, and Messages. While the list of supported apps is currently limited, there is a way to add almost any apps for viewing on the cover display. This is enabled through Samsung Good Lock app.

What is Samsung Good Lock app

The app lets you customise select Samsung Galaxy-series smartphones in ways not otherwise possible through general customisation options natively available out-of-the-box. It is essentially an app with a built-in suite of features, which enables customisations on almost all aspects of the smartphone, including home screen, lock screen, volume indicator, clock face, quick settings, and more. Since it is an app, downloading is possible only through Samsung Galaxy Store.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: How-to add other apps on cover display

Download the Good Lock app from Samsung Galaxy Store Open the app and tap on ‘Life up’ option, visible on the bottom side Scroll down and find the ‘MultiStar’ plugin Tap on the download icon and wait for installation to complete (Note: The Good Lock will redirect to Samsung Galaxy Store to download the plugin. Return to Good Lock app once the download and installation is complete) Tap on the MultiStar plugin Tap on I (heart) Galaxy Foldable Tap on ‘Launcher Widget’ Select the apps you want to assign on the cover display Tap ‘Enable Launcher Widget’ and then toggle enable the launcher from the options available Close the app. The launcher widget with selected apps would now be available on the cover screen

Important to note, not all apps work well on the cover display due to its unconventional aspect ratio. Moreover, the apps would not appear next to apps natively supported on the cover display. The selected apps would show in the Good Lock launcher widget.