Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Samsung recently launched its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which has been creating a buzz in the foldable phones market.

The competition in the foldable phone segment intensified ever since the company launched its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 last year. Hence, the South Korean smartphone maker has to come up with an upgraded version, and with the launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5, the company is again back in the competition, and even leading it.

The electronic giant has done some significant transformations in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 compared to Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Comparison

Larger cover screen

The most significant change that Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its cover screen, which the company calls "Flex Window." The size of the cover display in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was 1.9-inch which has now been increased to 3.4 inches in the latest model, which also comes with a 1600-nits peak brightness.

The cover display also provides a widget view with more customisation options. No changes have been made to the main display, i.e., 6.7-inch.

Better Performance

Both Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5 come with two different processors. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that has a faster clock speed of up to 3.36GHz and an Adreno 740 GPU.

While its predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a slower clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz as it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and Andreno next-gen GPU.

Battery remains same

Samsung's foldable phones have not touched the battery of both the devices as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also has a 3700 MAh battery similar to Flip 4 with 25W wire charging.

No changes in Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not upgraded and has the same camera setup as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has the 12MP wide camera that comes with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.





Both devices record 4k videos at 60 FPS and the front camera of both smartphones has a 10 MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price The Samsung Galaxy 4 that launched last year was priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while its 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 94,999.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 for its 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 99,999, and the 8GB+512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999.