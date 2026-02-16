India AI Impact Summit 2026: Here's how to register for the mega event

New Delhi is set to host one of the world’s most significant artificial intelligence (AI) events, the India AI Impact Summit 2026, beginning today. The five-day mega summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The summit will bring together global leaders, experts and innovators to deliberate on technology, policy and international cooperation in the AI space. Around 35,000 delegates, including global executives and several heads of state, are expected to attend.

Themed ‘Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya’ (Welfare for All, Happiness for All), the summit aims to foster inclusive and responsible AI development through wide-ranging dialogue and collaboration.

Here's how you can register The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has made registration for the summit free of charge. Here's how interested participants can register on the official website: Go to impact.indiaai.gov.in

Click on “Register Now” option is available on the homepage

Select “Register as Delegate” to proceed During the registration process, applicants are required to enter their personal details, including contact information, followed by professional details. Registration is considered complete only after both steps are duly filled. After submission, the participants will likely receive a confirmation email. Prospective attendees can also register through the DigiYatra platform or by downloading the India AI Impact Summit mobile app.