India AI Summit 2026 Day 4: Macron, Sam Altman, Pichai among key speakers

As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its fourth day on Thursday, a high-profile lineup of leaders and tech chiefs, including Sam Altman, Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman, Rishad Premji, and Rishi Sunak, is set to take the stage at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the AI Summit 2026 and address the opening ceremony. The inaugural session will also feature addresses by French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The day will see participation from dozens of global policymakers, industry leaders and technology executives. Among the prominent names expected to speak are Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran , Google CEO Sundar Pichai , Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal and several global AI company leaders.

Running from February 16 to 20, the summit is being viewed as the largest AI gathering hosted in the Global South so far, bringing together governments, startups, Big Tech firms and global institutions to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. Day 4: Key sessions to track today Day 4 will start with a welcome address by Union IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, followed by a keynote address by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. • Keynote address Dario Amodei -- CEO, Anthropic Antonio Guterres -- UN Secretary-General Emmanuel Macron -- President of France Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani -- Chairman and MD, Reliance

• Fireside conversations Sunil Bharti Mittal -- Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises Shantanu Narayen -- Chairman and CEO, Adobe Nandan Nilekani -- Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys Dario Amodei -- CEO, Anthropic • Keynotes throughout the day Rishad Premji -- Executive Chairman, Wipro Sam Altman -- CEO, OpenAI Brad Smith -- Vice Chair and President, Microsoft Demis Hassabis -- Co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind Julie Sweet -- CEO, Accenture Alexandr Wang -- Chief AI Officer, Meta Roy Jakobs -- CEO, Philips Jeet Adani -- Director, Adani Digital Labs Olivier Blum -- Global CEO, Schneider Electric Arthur Mensch -- CEO and Co-founder, Mistral AI

• AI without the cost: Rethinking intelligence for a constrained world This session focuses on efficient AI models, frugal innovation and scalable deployment strategies for enterprises and governments. Speakers include Anshumali Shrivastava of Meta Super Intelligence Labs; Ayush Gupta, Founder & CEO at GenLoop; Biswajit Biswas; Chief Data Scientist, Tata Elxsi, among others. • Additional keynotes Ravi Kumar -- CEO, Cognizant Roshni Nadar Malhotra -- Chairperson, HCL Tech • Policy & global governance panels A panel discussion with speakers including Cina Lawson, Minister of Public Sector Efficiency & Digital Transformation, Togo; Nezar Patria, Vice Minister of Communications and Digital Affairs, Indonesia; Amr S Talaat, Minister of Communications and IT, Egypt.

• Conversation panel Cina Lawson -- Minister, Togo Nezar Patria -- Vice Minister, Indonesia Raafat Hindi -- Minister of Communications and IT, Egypt • Panel discussion Paula Bogantes Zamora -- Minister of Science & Technology, Costa Rica Omar Al Olama -- Minister of State for AI, UAE Sriram Krishnan -- Senior Policy Advisor for AI, White House •Global leadership sessions Rishi Sunak -- Former Prime Minister, United Kingdom Tony Blair -- Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change • Industry and investment keynotes Bejul Somaia -- Managing Director, Lightspeed Venture Partners ALSO READ: Bill Gates pulls out of India AI Summit after 'careful consideration' Amit Zavery -- President, CPO and COO, ServiceNow

India AI Expo to remain closed on Feb 19 The India AI Expo will remain closed on Thursday (February 19) and instead run for an additional day on February 21, news agency PTI reported. “The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21,” Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said. What happened on Day 3 The third day of the summit saw Big Tech executives, defence leaders and startups outlining India’s next phase of AI expansion, with discussions focused on scaling infrastructure, sovereign AI and global collaboration.