Bill Gates pulls out of India AI Summit after 'careful consideration'

After two days of uncertainty over his attendance, the Gates Foundation India on Thursday said that Bill Gates will not deliver his previously scheduled keynote at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi."After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit. The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals," the foundation said in a post on X.Gates was scheduled to deliver a 12-minute keynote on Thursday alongside tech leaders such as Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei. Gates was scheduled to deliver a 12-minute keynote on Thursday alongside tech leaders such as Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei. The uncertainty around his attendance at the Summit began on Tuesday when multiple reports cited government sources saying that he would not be addressing the event. The reports were, however, followed by the Gates Foundation's clarification that he will be participating in the event.