Home / Technology / Tech News / WeTransfer denies using user files for AI training after backlash: Details

WeTransfer denies using user files for AI training after backlash: Details

WeTransfer updates its terms of service to clarify it doesn't use uploaded files for AI model training, following user concerns

WeTransfer
WeTransfer
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dutch file sharing service WeTransfer has issued a clarification after a recent update to its terms of service sparked backlash online. The file-sharing platform confirmed that it does not use user-uploaded content to train artificial intelligence (AI) models and has revised the language in its policy to avoid further confusion.
 
In a statement to BBC News, a WeTransfer spokesperson said, “We don’t use machine learning or any form of AI to process content shared via WeTransfer, nor do we sell content or data to any third parties.”
The original clause, which drew criticism on social media, had mentioned the potential use of uploaded content to "improve performance of machine learning models that enhance our content moderation process." It also stated WeTransfer could "reproduce, distribute, modify," or "publicly display" user files.
 
WeTransfer said the clause was intended to allow for AI-assisted content moderation and harmful content detection, not to grant rights for AI training or content resale. However, the wording led some users to believe their files could be shared with AI companies or used in training datasets.
In response, the company updated the relevant section on July 15. The revised Clause 6.3 now reads: "You hereby grant us a royalty-free license to use your Content for the purposes of operating, developing, and improving the Service, all in accordance with our Privacy and  Cookie Policy."
 
The updated terms will go into effect for existing users on August 8.
 
The incident mirrors a similar situation from December 2023, when rival service Dropbox had to issue its own clarification after users raised concerns about AI usage of their uploaded files. Like WeTransfer, Dropbox denied using user content for model training.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

iPhone 17 series: Titanium frames to A19 chips, what to expect from Apple

Acer Swift Lite 14, powered by Intel Core Ultra, launched at ₹62,999: Specs

Is AI as good as humans at detecting emotion, sarcasm in conversations?

Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Topics :Cloud servicesartifical intelligenceAI Models

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story