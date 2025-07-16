iPhone 17 series: Titanium frames to A19 chips, what to expect from Apple

Apple is also expected to make notable changes to the materials used across the series. Multiple reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could revert to aluminium chassis, shifting away from the titanium alloy frames introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting the base model would retain the current A18 chip, Pu claims the iPhone 17 will feature the newer A19 chipset. Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by the A19, while the Pro models may feature an A19 Pro variant with more GPU cores. Additionally, the Pro models are tipped to include faster LPDDR5X RAM, while the standard and Air models may stick with LPDDR5.

However, titanium is not expected to disappear entirely. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will reserve the titanium frame design exclusively for the new iPhone 17 Air model, likely to provide added durability while maintaining a lightweight build.

As per the report, Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Air will have a “titanium-aluminium alloy metal frame, with a lower percentage of titanium than the current Pro and Pro Max metal frames.”

iPhone 17 series: What to expect

While the Pro models may lose their titanium chassis, a significant design overhaul is still anticipated. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to introduce a dual-finish design featuring an aluminium frame and a partial glass rear to support wireless charging, MagSafe, and potential pass-through functionalities. Apple may also relocate the Apple logo and adopt a full-width camera layout, replacing the traditional corner camera bump. The Pro lineup could also receive upgraded telephoto lenses with higher resolution.