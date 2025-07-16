Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

Krafton rolls out Transformers-themed BGMI 3.9 update with new gameplay elements like bot-led town patrols, 3D social lobby, and Path to Glory tutorials

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
South Korean video game publisher Krafton released a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on July 16. The BGMI 3.9 update introduces a new themed mode based on the Transformers franchise, alongside other gameplay additions and event-focused features.
 
The update is now live for players and includes changes across in-game visuals, user interface, and limited-time events.

BGMI 3.9 update: What is new 

A new theme mode has been introduced, bringing Transformers like Optimus Prime and Megatron to the battleground. As part of this theme, BGMI players can now roam across a utopian Transformers-inspired town patrolled by AI-controlled robots and get new vehicles like skateboards.
 
Akin to turning into giants in the BGMI 3.8 update, in this new update, players can transform into Optimus Prime or Megatron. Since these are Transformers, players will be able to turn them into tank or truck form to traverse the map.
 
This mode also comes with special Dual Zones and the Star Pub Brawl Area for some bot-battling action.
Another key change of this update is the introduction of a 3D social lobby, which as per Krafton, is a new place to hang out. This 3D lobby replaces the existing 2D lobby with beach-themed zones, emotes, gestures, and team invite functions.
 
As part of the tradition, new in-game events have been introduced that build upon Friendship Day and India’s Independence Day. It brings themed events like Friendship Fuel, BGMI Freedom, and the BGMI Friendship Exchange. According to the company, this update comes with a range of “high-value colour-based rewards and socially driven weekend engagement mechanics.” To ensure that players do not miss out on these events, Krafton has rolled out limited-time bubble icons in the lobby, which would redirect players to the ongoing in-game events.
 
Additionally, a new “Path to Glory” section has also been rolled out in the game to educate players on BGMI’s core gameplay through interactive tutorials and videos. Completion of these tutorials would offer rewards to players.
Furthermore, Krafton has updated the BGMI content creator leaderboard for Season 3 of its “Heroes ka Mahayuddh” campaign. The latest season features a redesigned interface and adds new incentives, including Amazon vouchers, for the top ten performing creators from previous seasons.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

