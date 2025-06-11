India's AI market to triple, reach $17 billion by 2027: BCG report

India’s domestic artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to more than triple to $17 billion by 2027, making it one of the fastest-growing AI economies globally, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report released on Tuesday.

The report, titled India’s AI Leap: BCG Perspective on Emerging Challengers, said this momentum is driven by rising enterprise tech investments, a thriving digital ecosystem, and a robust talent base.

“India is no exception—businesses across sectors are rapidly embracing AI to solve local challenges, scale innovation, and drive competitive advantage. AI is significantly expanding the total addressable market (TAM) by 1.2 to 1.5 times across key Indian sectors, while delivering unmatched efficiencies and speed,” the report said.

ALSO READ: AI Miracle: First-ever pregnancy using breakthrough infertility tech Additionally, India already has over 600,000 AI professionals, with the number expected to double to 1.25 million by 2027, the report noted. The country accounts for 16 per cent of the global AI talent pool, second only to the United States—a reflection of both its demographic advantage and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education pipeline. Beyond talent, India’s public platforms—such as Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)—create a scalable foundation for AI adoption across sectors. With over 700 million internet users and widespread smartphone penetration, India generates massive volumes of data, which is essential for training AI models. This scale, combined with open architecture, is enabling the development of population-scale AI solutions.