Snap introduces next-gen 'Specs' AR Glasses, Snap OS platform: What's new

Snap Specs: Details
Snap OS: What’s new
- Deep integration with OpenAI and Gemini (Google Cloud): Developers can now create multimodal, AI-powered Lenses and publish them for the Specs user base.
- Depth Module API: Allows Snap OS to anchor AR visuals in 3D space using translated 2D data from language models—enhancing spatial intelligence.
- Automated Speech Recognition API: Supports real-time transcription in over 40 languages, including non-native accents, with high accuracy.
- Snap3D API: Enables on-the-fly generation of 3D objects directly within Lenses.
Tools for developers
- Fleet Management App: Allows institutions or developers to monitor and manage multiple Specs units remotely.
- Guided Mode: Lets developers pre-configure Specs to launch directly into a multiplayer or single-player Lens for instant interaction.
- Guided Navigation: Designed for AR-based tours, this feature provides turn-by-turn guidance through points of interest like landmarks or exhibits.
