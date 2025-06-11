Snap introduces next-gen 'Specs' AR Glasses, Snap OS platform: What's new

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced its next-generation consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) glasses at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2025. Named Specs, the new wearable device is scheduled for launch in 2026 and marks Snap’s most ambitious attempt yet at integrating AR into everyday life. Alongside the hardware reveal, Snap also introduced major upgrades to its AR operating system, Snap OS.

The new Specs aim to understand users' surroundings, enable shared AR experiences such as multiplayer games, and support tasks like Browse, streaming, and productivity—all through a sleek, self-contained design.

Snap Specs: Details

Unlike previous Snap Spectacles—which were available only to developers—the upcoming Specs will be publicly released and are designed as an “ultra-powerful wearable computer” with see-through lenses that overlay digital content onto the real world.

Snap described the new Specs as a device built to “seamlessly integrate digital content into everyday life,” positioning the glasses as part of a broader shift in computing where physical and digital environments converge. The company said it believes “the time is right for a revolution in computing.” ALSO READ: Vivo launched T4 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+: Price, specs, more While last year’s fifth-generation Spectacles showcased AR potential, they were bulky and aimed solely at developers. The 2026 Specs promise a more refined and consumer-ready product. Snap OS: What’s new Snap is also rolling out key updates to Snap OS, the platform powering its AR glasses. These upgrades are designed to support multimodal AI, spatial awareness, and real-time content generation. Highlights include:

Deep integration with OpenAI and Gemini (Google Cloud): Developers can now create multimodal, AI-powered Lenses and publish them for the Specs user base.

Depth Module API: Allows Snap OS to anchor AR visuals in 3D space using translated 2D data from language models—enhancing spatial intelligence.

Automated Speech Recognition API: Supports real-time transcription in over 40 languages, including non-native accents, with high accuracy.

Snap3D API: Enables on-the-fly generation of 3D objects directly within Lenses. ALSO READ: Apple iOS 26 drops easter egg for AirPods Pro 3 launch: What to expect Tools for developers Snap is also introducing fleet management tools and features focused on location-based and guided experiences, designed for venues such as museums, parks, and public exhibitions: