These iPhones, iPads, MacBooks are ineligible for OS 26 update: Check list

Any iPhones before iPhone 11 series are ineligible to receive the iOS 26 update; similarly any iPads released before 8th generation, and Watches before Series 6 are ineligible for the latest OS update

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Apple unveiled the next generation of software updates—iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26—at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. The next generation of software updates are already rolling out in the developer beta phase, with a stable launch expected by the end of this year. However, akin to each year, some devices will not be eligible to receive this update.
 
It is important to know which models are becoming ineligible for the update, as consumers will have to upgrade from them soon if they wish to continue using the latest features.

iPhones ineligible for iOS 26 update

  • iPhone XS Max (A12)
  • iPhone XS (A12)
  • iPhone XR (A12)
  • iPhone X (A11)
  • iPhone 8 / 8 Plus (A11)
  • iPhone 7 / 7 Plus (A10)
  • iPhone 6s / 6s Plus (A9)
  • iPhone 6 / 6 Plus (A8)
  • iPhone SE (1st gen) (A9)
  • iPhone 5s or earlier devices
Any iPhones belonging to the X series or older will not be eligible to receive the latest iOS 26 update. Notably, one of the strong suits of OS updates since last year has been Apple Intelligence. If consumers wish to be able to use Apple Intelligence, then they will need to purchase at least an iPhone 15 Pro, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, or newer models–including the iPhone 16 series launched last year.

iPads ineligible for iPadOS 26 update

  • iPad (1st generation)
  • iPad (2nd generation)
  • iPad (3rd generation)
  • iPad (4th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad Mini (1st generation)
  • iPad Mini 2
  • iPad Mini 3
  • iPad Mini 4
  • iPad Air (1st generation)
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad Pro 12.9″ (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9″ (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 9.7″
  • iPad Pro 10.5″

MacBooks ineligible for macOS Tahoe 26 update

  • MacBook Air (2020, Intel)
  • MacBook Pro (2018, all models)
  • MacBook Pro (2019, 13-inch and 15-inch models)
  • MacBook Pro (2020, Intel, 2 Thunderbolt ports)
  • Mac mini (2018)
  • iMac (2019)
  • iMac Pro (2017) and older models
Notably, this will be the last major release that will support Intel-based Macs; these devices will continue to receive security updates for three years. Supported Intel-based Macs which are eligible for the macOS Tahoe 26 update include MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (27-inch, 2020), and Mac Pro (2019).

Apple Watches ineligible for watchOS 26 update

  • Apple Watch (1st generation)
  • Apple Watch Series 1
  • Apple Watch Series 2
  • Apple Watch Series 3
  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch SE (1st generation)

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

