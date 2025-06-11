These iPhones, iPads, MacBooks are ineligible for OS 26 update: Check list

iPhones ineligible for iOS 26 update
- iPhone XS Max (A12)
- iPhone XS (A12)
- iPhone XR (A12)
- iPhone X (A11)
- iPhone 8 / 8 Plus (A11)
- iPhone 7 / 7 Plus (A10)
- iPhone 6s / 6s Plus (A9)
- iPhone 6 / 6 Plus (A8)
- iPhone SE (1st gen) (A9)
- iPhone 5s or earlier devices
iPads ineligible for iPadOS 26 update
- iPad (1st generation)
- iPad (2nd generation)
- iPad (3rd generation)
- iPad (4th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad Mini (1st generation)
- iPad Mini 2
- iPad Mini 3
- iPad Mini 4
- iPad Air (1st generation)
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Pro 12.9″ (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9″ (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 9.7″
- iPad Pro 10.5″
MacBooks ineligible for macOS Tahoe 26 update
- MacBook Air (2020, Intel)
- MacBook Pro (2018, all models)
- MacBook Pro (2019, 13-inch and 15-inch models)
- MacBook Pro (2020, Intel, 2 Thunderbolt ports)
- Mac mini (2018)
- iMac (2019)
- iMac Pro (2017) and older models
Apple Watches ineligible for watchOS 26 update
- Apple Watch (1st generation)
- Apple Watch Series 1
- Apple Watch Series 2
- Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE (1st generation)
