Apple iOS 26 drops easter egg for AirPods Pro 3 launch: What to expect

This is not the first time Apple has hinted at a forthcoming refresh. Last month, the company quietly updated a product string in its software from “AirPods Pro 2nd generation” to “AirPods Pro 2 or later,” even though no later version existed at the time, as reported by MacRumors. The latest beta listing reinforces expectations that a third-generation model may be unveiled later this year.

While Apple has not revealed any specifications, previous reports suggest that the new AirPods Pro could feature a sleeker design, an updated charging case, a faster audio chip, and possibly new health-focused sensors such as heart rate and temperature tracking. With these breadcrumbs now surfacing in public builds of iOS, a Fall 2025 launch for AirPods Pro 3 seems increasingly likely. Apple AirPods Pro 3: What to expect Apple is reportedly exploring new health-tracking features for its next-generation AirPods Pro, building on recent developments seen in the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. The Beats earbuds, launched earlier this year, feature heart-rate monitoring via optical sensors—technology typically found in smartwatches. Now, Apple is believed to be testing an acoustic-based approach for heart-rate sensing, which could use in-ear microphones already present in AirPods for non-invasive, sensor-free tracking.

This shift aligns with a newly published Apple research paper developed in collaboration with the University of North Carolina. The paper outlines early experiments using an in-house AI model to estimate heart rate from audio data. While commercial implementation hasn't been confirmed, reports suggest that Apple may integrate health-focused features, alongside potential upgrades like integrated cameras and AI-driven contextual assistance, into the upcoming AirPods Pro 3—expected to arrive later this year. iOS 26: What is new iOS 26 introduces a visual overhaul with its new "Liquid Glass" design , featuring translucent layers, fluid animations, and redesigned app icons and widgets. The Home and Lock Screens now support deeper personalisation, while apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos benefit from cleaner, more content-focused interfaces. The update also overhauls core apps such as Phone and Messages, streamlining navigation and introducing features like Call Screening, unified call logs, sender screening, group chat indicators, polls, and Apple Cash integration.