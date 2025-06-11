OpenAI delays launch of its open-weight AI model: All you need to know

OpenAI has delayed the release of its open-weight model, which was initially expected to be released in early summer. CEO Sam Altman announced the delay through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 11, stating “we are going to take a little more time with our open-weights model, i.e. expect it later this summer but not June."

Altman shared that the delay comes as a result of unexpected progress made by OpenAI’s research team. He explained “Our research team did something unexpected and quite amazing, and we think it will be very, very worth the wait, but needs a bit longer.”

OpenAI's last open model was GPT-2, which was released in 2019. Since then, the AI start-up company has released several closed models including GPT-4.1, o3 series, o4 series and more. OpenAI's open-weight model: What to expect The upcoming open model is said to feature reasoning capabilities on par with OpenAI's o-series models and aims to outperform other leading open reasoning models like DeepSeek's R1. OpenAI is exploring advanced features to strengthen its open model. According to a report by TechCrunch, one possibility includes integrating the model with OpenAI's cloud-based systems for handling complex tasks. However, it remains uncertain whether such capabilities will be part of the final release.