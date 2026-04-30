Apple AI glasses' cameras will recognise hand gestures? Here's what we know

Apple ’s anticipated AI glasses will reportedly feature two cameras — one high-resolution camera for capturing photos and videos, and a second lower-resolution wide-angle lens to identify hand gestures and provide visual input for Siri. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has refuted this possibility, saying that the technology to do this reliably with a single camera, without any neural band or eye-scanning, does not exist.

Apple AI glasses to get second camera for hand-gesture recognition and Siri?

According to a report by MacRumors, citing an inside source, Apple’s anticipated AI glasses are expected to feature a dual-camera setup, with each lens serving a different purpose. One is said to be a high-resolution camera for capturing photos and videos that can be shared like iPhone photos. The second is likely to be a lower-resolution wide-angle camera, primarily used to track hand gestures and provide visual input for voice assistants like Siri.

Notably, the first version of these glasses is unlikely to include a display. While augmented reality features may come in future iterations, MacRumors suggests that Apple is avoiding components such as screens, LiDAR, or advanced 3D sensors due to their high power consumption. Battery life appears to be a key limitation influencing most hardware decisions, as the company aims to keep the glasses slim and lightweight. There are also indications that Apple is experimenting with multiple design styles, including the use of acetate — a lightweight, plant-based material known for being more flexible than standard plastic. The device is expected to be unveiled either by the end of this year or in 2027.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 70 Pro review: Solid fundamentals, but lacks distinct appeal Mark Gurman, while commenting on this report on X, wrote, “The technology to do this reliably with a single camera, no neural band and no eye-scanning doesn’t exist today as far as I know. I’ve also heard nothing to suggest the first version has any sophisticated form of gestures as this describes. I am extremely skeptical.” A similar contradiction has also occurred in the case of the anticipated AirPods Pro with built-in cameras. Will anticipated AirPods Pro with cameras recognise hand gestures or not? As per MacRumors, Apple’s next AirPods Pro will introduce low-resolution cameras and support for gestures as well. However, Gurman has contradicted this again, saying that the cameras will be for Siri and not for hand gestures.