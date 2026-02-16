India AI Impact Summit 2026: Website designed to make it accessible to all

When you visit the official website of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, one thing that will capture your attention is the embedded accessibility feature. The website does not assume every visitor sees, reads, or processes information the same way and allows users to adjust text size, spacing, contrast, colour settings, and even convert text to speech. These features are designed to ensure that people with visual, cognitiv,e or neurological challenges can access information without barriers.

Accessibility panel on the AI Impact Summit 2026

When we talk about accessibility, many people think of ramps and lifts. But digital spaces are now as essential as physical ones. Government portals, health advisories, summit registrations, and research publications all work online.

According to the World Health Organization , about 15 per cent of the global population lives with some form of disability. Add to that ageing populations, learning differences, neurological conditions, and temporary impairments (like post-surgery visual strain), and accessibility becomes a necessity. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 website offers a full accessibility suite of tools visible at the bottom-left corner of the homepage and can be accessed with this command on the keyboard - Ctrl+F2. This accessibility panel on the website allows users to personalise how they consume information. Here’s what each mode available on the accessibility panel does, and the kinds of needs it addresses:

Bigger text, smaller text These two modes give visitors the ability to enlarge or reduce font size. It supports people with low vision, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, or even temporary eye strain. Text spacing and line height The text spacing mode adds more space between letters, words, or lines, and the line height mode adjusts the vertical spacing between lines of text. Adjustable text spacing and line height reduce what specialists call “visual crowding”. More space between letters and lines improves reading flow and comprehension, which helps people with cognitive processing difficulties or short attention focus. Dyslexia-friendly mode This mode changes fonts or formatting to options better suited to dyslexic readers (for example, sans-serif or special 'OpenDyslexic'-style fonts).

This seemingly small tweak can dramatically improve readability for people with dyslexia or other learning differences. ADHD mode This mode simplifies layout, reduces distractions, and supports focused reading by highlighting one element at a time. Light-dark mode, invert colours, and saturation These three modes address the fact that not everyone experiences brightness the same way. People with migraines, light sensitivity, vestibular disorders, or certain neurological conditions can find bright white screens physically uncomfortable. Dark mode reduces glare. Inverted colours improve contrast. Saturation controls help users tone down intense visuals. Text-to-speech Text-to-speech converts written content into audio and is invaluable for people with visual impairment, individuals with severe dyslexia, users with reading fatigue, elderly populations, and even others who prefer listening.