India Mobile Congress 2026 begins Oct 7 with 6G, AI, cybersecurity in focus

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 will begin on October 7 in New Delhi. The four-day event, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will be held at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre.

The 10th edition of IMC will focus on 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), AI-native telecom networks, 5G monetisation, satellite communications, semiconductors, quantum communications, cybersecurity, robotics and digital infrastructure.

India Mobile Congress 2026: Event details

Dates: October 7-10, 2026

Venue: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi

Organisers: Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India

Theme: Scale Without Boundaries

Edition: 10th India Mobile Congress

What is the theme of IMC 2026

The theme of IMC 2026 is "Scale Without Boundaries". The Department of Telecommunications said the theme reflects India's ambition to move emerging technologies beyond experimentation and towards large-scale deployment and real-world impact. It is also intended to bring together technology companies, telecom operators, infrastructure providers, startups, academia, policymakers and consumers to create technologies that can scale across sectors and geographies. The official IMC website describes this as the "Building Blocks of Scale", with four interconnected foundations covering innovation, growth, opportunity and trust. The four tracks at IMC 2026 Srishti: Building the Future Srishti is the technology and innovation track. It covers the technologies expected to shape the next generation of telecom and digital infrastructure.

Key areas include: 6G

Intelligent RAN

AI-native telecom

Edge and cloud computing

Autonomous and zero-touch networks

Quantum communications

Semiconductors and AI chipsets

Telecom technology architecture

CTO and technology leadership The track therefore moves beyond conventional telecom networks towards networks that increasingly incorporate AI, automation and specialised computing infrastructure. Samvardhan: Fuelling Growth Samvardhan focuses on how technologies move from development to commercial deployment. The agenda includes: 5G monetisation

5G use cases

Network-as-a-Service

Satellite communications

Direct-to-device and non-terrestrial networks

Digital infrastructure scaling

Telecom manufacturing

Industrial automation and robotics

Devices and gadgets

Network APIs

AI infrastructure economics

Enterprise and commercial transformation This track is particularly focused on the business side of telecom, including how operators can generate returns from 5G infrastructure and how new connectivity models can create additional markets.

Sashakt: Expanding Opportunities Sashakt focuses on making digital infrastructure more sustainable and expanding access to the benefits of technology. Its areas include: Green telecom

E-waste and circular economy

ESG

Sustainable infrastructure

Energy economics

Corporate social responsibility

Sustainability-related digital infrastructure ALSO READ: Startup Policy Forum unveils DeepVerse to boost India's deep-tech ecosystem The emphasis is on the resources required to expand digital infrastructure without proportionately increasing its environmental and energy footprint. Suraksha: Strengthening Trust Suraksha covers the security and policy layer of the digital ecosystem. Its agenda includes: Cybersecurity

Digital trust

Responsible AI and AI governance

Spam and fraud prevention

Consumer protection

Spectrum

Telecom policy and regulation

Critical infrastructure protection

Data privacy

Zero Trust

Digital safety

Network resilience

Subsea cable security The track reflects the growing importance of security as telecom infrastructure becomes increasingly connected to AI systems, cloud platforms, critical infrastructure and digital public services.

What is on the agenda at IMC 2026 Global telecom leadership: It will bring together leaders from more than 20 leading global telecom operators to discuss the future of the industry. International 6G symposium: The 3rd International Bharat 6G Symposium 2026 will focus on the foundations of 6G, global standards for IMT-2030 and spectrum requirements for 6G, including preparations for WRC-27.

Satcom summit: It will focus on the policies, technologies, business models and emerging applications driving the growth of satellite communications globally.

Cybersecurity summit: It will highlight cybersecurity and digital trust, with the wider Suraksha track covering responsible AI, AI governance, fraud and consumer protection, critical infrastructure protection, data privacy, Zero Trust, digital safety and network resilience.

Viksit Tech 47: The programme will focus on showcasing and recognising homegrown technology companies and innovations.

Startup World Cup: The startup-focused programme will form part of IMC's wider effort to connect startups with the technology ecosystem, investors and industry.

Quantum Summit: This will cover quantum communications and the convergence of telecom and quantum technologies, which are listed under the Srishti technology track.

Leadership Roundtables: The wider programme also includes CEO growth conversations, CTO and technology leadership discussions, and an ITU CXO Round Table.

Smart Mobility Summit: This focuses on the intersection of connectivity, telecom and mobility, with smart mobility forming part of IMC's broader technology agenda and use cases. ALSO READ: Lava Virat Curve 5G review: Tiny rear display adds flair to a capable phone