India must drive AI diffusion to stay competitive: Microsoft's Crampton

India needs to drive effective diffusion of artificial intelligence (AI) across the country to compete with other countries and economies that have taken the lead in developing frontier AI models and services, Natasha Crampton, the vice president and Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft, said.

“What we have learnt from studying general-purpose technologies of the past is that it is not actually the inventors of the technology that get the highest and best use of that technology,” she told Business Standard on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit here in the city.

The company has announced that it will invest up to $50 billion to ensure that AI is widely adopted across the Global South. This, Crampton said, is an urgent priority, as there is a growing divide between the Global North and the Global South regarding AI use.

“We know from past experience on general-purpose technologies that this is not a gap we want to exacerbate. So we need to take steps to close it right away,” she said. The first part of the $50 billion investment will focus on increasing the infrastructure in Global South countries such as the US, while the second part will focus on skilling and technology investments, particularly for teachers and non-profit organisations, Crampton said. A third important aspect covered by this investment will be the multilingual, multicultural aspect of AI, ensuring that the technology works in the languages people use, while the fourth aspect will be supporting local and community-driven innovation.