Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram adds new restrictions to teen accounts and more parental controls

Instagram adds new restrictions to teen accounts and more parental controls

Instagram introduces PG-13 content settings for teen accounts, adding stricter parental controls, AI safeguards

Instagram Teen accounts will be guided by PG-13 ratings
Instagram Teen accounts will be guided by PG-13 rating (Image: Meta)s
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Instagram is introducing new content guidelines for teen users that will align with PG-13 movie ratings. The company said, “Teens under 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, and they will not be able to opt out without a parent’s permission.” This shift will help teens see content similar to what they would encounter in a PG-13 film, while giving parents more flexibility.
 
PG-13 is a rating used in the media industry that indicates parental guidance is suggested when watching content, particularly for children under 13.

Content standards guided by PG-13 ratings: What’s it

According to Meta, Instagram has updated its safety rules for teens based on the PG-13 movie rating. This means the app will now show teens only the kind of content that would typically appear in a PG-13 film. A stricter content setting will also be available for families seeking more control. Instagram described the move as the most significant update to Teen Accounts since their launch last year. The company further added that the system will rely on age prediction technology to prevent teens from bypassing restrictions by misrepresenting their age. Instagram has also strengthened its detection technology to automatically identify and restrict inappropriate content.
 
Teens will not be able to follow or interact with accounts flagged for sharing adult or harmful content. Likewise, such accounts will not be able to follow or message teens. This technology is used across Instagram, including:
  • Search: The app will widen the list of blocked search terms to cover additional mature topics.
  • Content experience: Teens will not see posts violating the updated guidelines in Explore, Reels, Feed, or Stories, even from accounts they follow. Links to such content shared via DM will also be blocked.
  • AI Features: Instagram’s AI tools will now be guided by PG-13 standards to ensure responses remain age-appropriate.
 

Limited content

 
Instagram is adding a new ‘Limited Content’ setting for parents who want tighter control over what their teens watch. This mode will filter out even more mature content from the Teen Account experience and disable the option to view, post, or receive comments under posts. Starting next year, it will also place extra limits on the types of AI conversations teens can have within the app.

Policy updates

 
Key policy updates include: 
  • Further limiting exposure to sexually suggestive content, graphic imagery, and adult material such as alcohol or tobacco promotions.
  • Hiding or restricting posts that contain strong language, risky stunts, or depictions of drug paraphernalia, including marijuana-related content.
  • Enhancing visibility filters to block mature search terms such as “alcohol” or “gore,” including their misspelled variants.

Rollout Timeline

 
The updated teen content settings have started rolling out today in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, with a full rollout expected by year-end. Instagram said it will expand these protections globally and apply similar measures to Facebook in the coming months.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

Meet Indian AI startups replacing call-center jobs with human-like chatbots

Apple to expand smart home mfg with tabletop robot and home hub in Vietnam

Tech Wrap Oct 14: Noise Master Buds Max, Vivo X300 series, MAI-Image-1

Aeos Games drops gameplay trailer for 'Unleash the Avatar' RPG: Watch here

Topics :Tech NewsInstagramFacebookteenager

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story