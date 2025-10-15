Instagram adds new restrictions to teen accounts and more parental controls

Instagram is introducing new content guidelines for teen users that will align with PG-13 movie ratings. The company said, “Teens under 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, and they will not be able to opt out without a parent’s permission.” This shift will help teens see content similar to what they would encounter in a PG-13 film, while giving parents more flexibility.

PG-13 is a rating used in the media industry that indicates parental guidance is suggested when watching content, particularly for children under 13.

Content standards guided by PG-13 ratings: What’s it

According to Meta, Instagram has updated its safety rules for teens based on the PG-13 movie rating. This means the app will now show teens only the kind of content that would typically appear in a PG-13 film. A stricter content setting will also be available for families seeking more control. Instagram described the move as the most significant update to Teen Accounts since their launch last year. The company further added that the system will rely on age prediction technology to prevent teens from bypassing restrictions by misrepresenting their age. Instagram has also strengthened its detection technology to automatically identify and restrict inappropriate content.

Teens will not be able to follow or interact with accounts flagged for sharing adult or harmful content. Likewise, such accounts will not be able to follow or message teens. This technology is used across Instagram, including: Search: The app will widen the list of blocked search terms to cover additional mature topics.

Content experience: Teens will not see posts violating the updated guidelines in Explore, Reels, Feed, or Stories, even from accounts they follow. Links to such content shared via DM will also be blocked. AI Features: Instagram's AI tools will now be guided by PG-13 standards to ensure responses remain age-appropriate.

Limited content Instagram is adding a new ‘Limited Content’ setting for parents who want tighter control over what their teens watch. This mode will filter out even more mature content from the Teen Account experience and disable the option to view, post, or receive comments under posts. Starting next year, it will also place extra limits on the types of AI conversations teens can have within the app. Policy updates Key policy updates include: Further limiting exposure to sexually suggestive content, graphic imagery, and adult material such as alcohol or tobacco promotions.

Hiding or restricting posts that contain strong language, risky stunts, or depictions of drug paraphernalia, including marijuana-related content.

Enhancing visibility filters to block mature search terms such as "alcohol" or "gore," including their misspelled variants.