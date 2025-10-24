Instagram has rolled out a new AI-powered Restyle tool for Stories, allowing users to make advanced edits to photos and videos using Meta AI prompts and presets. According to Instagram, the feature brings generative AI editing to Instagram’s most popular format, making it easier to remove distractions, enhance visuals, or add creative effects before sharing.

A few months ago, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a video demo showing how the Restyle tool would let users apply AI-powered presets to videos before posting.

How the Restyle tool works

The new Restyle button appears in the top-right corner when selecting media to share as a Story.

Users can then choose from preset effects for videos or text prompts for images to guide Meta AI. For example, one can type prompts like “add a crown on top of the girl’s head” or “change the lighting to sunset glow.” Meta said the tool supports a wide range of creative edits, from removing unwanted details to adding playful or aesthetic elements. Users can even change the mood or style of their Stories with a single prompt, choosing between photorealistic looks, film noir tones, or artistic themes like “outer space” or “Paris streets.” Restyled content can be shared directly in Stories or DMs, making the editing process completely in-app and free to use.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Starlink begins security trials before India retail rollout Instagram update: What’s new Writing better AI prompts Instagram shared tips for getting the best results, urging users to describe subjects, lighting, composition, and mood in detail to give Meta AI better creative direction. Add Stickers and share edits The feature integrates with Instagram’s “Add Yours” stickers, letting users share AI-edited creations. When someone posts a restyled photo or video with this sticker, others can tap it to apply the same edits to their own media. ALSO READ: Google to supply AI chips to Anthropic in multibillion-dollar deal Meta has not confirmed the global rollout timeline, and availability may vary by region depending on where Meta AI is active.