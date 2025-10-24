Home / Technology / Tech News / Edge or Plus? Lineup confusion reportedly delays Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Edge or Plus? Lineup confusion reportedly delays Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup could arrive later than planned, following an internal shift that sees the company abandoning the Edge variant and returning to its Plus variant

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has reportedly pushed back the launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S26 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date has been delayed till late February 2026 or early March 2026, marking a delay of several weeks. The key reason behind this is expected to be Samsung’s last minute decision to continue with the Plus variant in the lineup, rather than replacing it with the Edge variant. 

Why has Samsung delayed Galaxy S26 series launch

For several weeks now, reports have been doing the rounds about Samsung planning to discontinue the Plus variant in the Galaxy S26 series, which has been part of the Galaxy S25 series and older. Earlier, the South Korean company was reportedly expected to replace the Plus variant with the Edge, and replace the base variant with Pro, making the upcoming Galaxy S26 series comprise Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
 
However, recently, another report by 9To5Google, citing South Korean news platform NewsPim, claimed that Samsung has pulled the plug on the Galaxy S26 Edge, and its efforts on ultra-thin “Edge” phones as a whole. As per the report, the reason that led to this decision was that the sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge fell “far” short of expectations, due to which it has been scrapped.
 
Now, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to feature three smartphones, namely – Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch to follow older timeline

Over the years, Samsung has attempted to prepone the launch of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. The Galaxy S22 series debuted in late February of 2022, whereas the Galaxy S23 series launched in mid-February 2023. After this, both the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy S25 series were launched in January of 2024 and 2025, respectively. 
 
Now, with this reported delay of the Galaxy S26 series, the launch falls closer to the timeline of the Galaxy S22 series.
 
Notably, Samsung has not yet made any official announcements either with regard to the variants in the Galaxy S26 series, or the launch timeline. Hence, it is possible that the base variant and Plus or Edge variant might still change later, as the launch date nears. However, the Ultra variant of the Galaxy S26 series is expected to remain its top flagship offering, akin to previous series. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by either the Exynos 2600 chip or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED with Colour-on-Emitter (CoE) depolariser, third-gen anti-reflective glass
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy or Exynos 2600
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Thickness: 7.9mm

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Copilot Fall Release: Group chat to Real Talk, what's new with Microsoft AI

TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

Elon Musk's Starlink begins security trials before India retail rollout

Google to supply AI chips to Anthropic in multibillion-dollar deal

Premium

Proposed AI content rules test social media's limits, raise compliance

Topics :SamsungGadgets NewsSamsung Galaxy

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story