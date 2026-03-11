Sonos unveils Play, Era 100 SL speakers for multi-room audio: Details

Sonos has unveiled two new speakers — Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL — expanding its portfolio of wireless speakers in India. The company said the new speakers are intended to work within its broader Sonos ecosystem, allowing users to add devices across rooms and build a multi-room listening system. While Sonos has confirmed that both speakers will be available in India, the company has not yet announced pricing or an official launch timeline.

Sonos Play, Era 100 SL: Details

The Sonos Play is positioned as a portable speaker designed for both indoor and outdoor use. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to stream audio either through a home network or directly from a smartphone.

The speaker features a removable utility loop for portability and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. It also carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and includes a built-in power bank feature that can be used to charge a phone.

When connected over Wi-Fi, Sonos Play can be grouped with other Sonos speakers across different rooms or paired with another unit for stereo playback. The company said the speaker also supports Bluetooth-based grouping with compatible Sonos speakers, allowing users to synchronise multiple units even when away from a Wi-Fi network.

Sonos Play supports streaming through the Sonos app and is compatible with services such as Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2. It also supports voice control through compatible voice assistant services.

The Era 100 SL, meanwhile, is a simplified version of the Era 100 speaker and does not include built-in microphones. The company said the mic-free design is intended for users who prefer a speaker without voice assistant functionality.

Despite the simplified design, the Era 100 SL is designed to function as part of the broader Sonos system. It can be used as a standalone speaker, paired with another unit for stereo sound, or integrated into a home theatre setup.

According to Sonos, both speakers are designed to integrate with its connected audio platform, allowing users to expand their system over time by adding speakers across different rooms.

Sonos Play: Specifications

Amplifiers: Three Class-H digital amplifiers

Tweeters: Two angled tweeters for stereo separation

Woofer: One midwoofer for mid-range and bass reproduction

Passive radiators: Dual force-cancelling passive radiators for deeper bass

Microphones: Far-field microphone array for voice control and tuning

EQ: Adjustable bass, treble, and loudness via Sonos app

Sound tuning: Automatic Trueplay tuning

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C

Battery: 35Wh

Sonos Era 100 SL: Specifications