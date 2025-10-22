Instagram rolls out app icon customisation for teen users: What's new

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Instagram has rolled out a new feature for Teen Accounts that lets users change the look of the app icon. According to Instagram, the update introduces six different visual styles, including fire, floral, chrome, cosmic, slime, and more. These are designed in collaboration with illustrator Carlos Oliveras Colom and Instagram’s own design team. The rollout has started globally and is expected to reach all Teen Accounts over the coming weeks.
New Instagram theme icons: Details
The feature is part of Instagram’s ongoing effort to make the platform feel more personal and engaging for younger users. According to the company, the update gives teens another way to express their style and individuality directly through their phones’ home screens. It also ties into Instagram’s broader push to create a safer, more controlled experience for teens, with exclusive tools and settings that differ from regular accounts. Carlos Oliveras Colom wrote on Instagram, “If I was a teen, I’d change that icon every day, either to express what I’m feeling or the vibes I’m setting for the day.”
To access the new icons, eligible users can tap the Instagram logo at the top of their home screen within the app. This opens a menu where they can browse and choose their preferred design. The selected icon will then replace the standard Instagram logo on their device.
While the update may seem small, it is another step in Instagram’s strategy to appeal to younger audiences through customisation and creative control. The platform has been gradually expanding features aimed specifically at teens, including stricter privacy settings, screen-time reminders, and content controls that limit exposure to sensitive content.
In 2020, Instagram briefly offered a similar feature as part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, allowing users to pick from classic and experimental logos. However, that feature was temporary, while this one appears to be permanent and exclusive to Teen Accounts.
