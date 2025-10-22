Instagram rolls out app icon customisation for teen users: What's new

Instagram has rolled out a new feature for Teen Accounts that lets users change the look of the app icon. According to Instagram, the update introduces six different visual styles, including fire, floral, chrome, cosmic, slime, and more. These are designed in collaboration with illustrator Carlos Oliveras Colom and Instagram’s own design team. The rollout has started globally and is expected to reach all Teen Accounts over the coming weeks.

New Instagram theme icons: Details

The feature is part of Instagram’s ongoing effort to make the platform feel more personal and engaging for younger users. According to the company, the update gives teens another way to express their style and individuality directly through their phones’ home screens. It also ties into Instagram’s broader push to create a safer, more controlled experience for teens, with exclusive tools and settings that differ from regular accounts. Carlos Oliveras Colom wrote on Instagram, “If I was a teen, I’d change that icon every day, either to express what I’m feeling or the vibes I’m setting for the day.”