Meta unveils new anti-fraud tools across WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook

Meta launches anti-scam tools on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook, plus digital safety workshops to help senior citizens avoid online fraud across India

Meta
Meta(Photo: Shutterstock)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Oct 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Meta has unveiled a suite of anti-scam features and awareness initiatives aimed at protecting users on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook from cyber fraud and online scams. The company is also expanding its focus on digital safety for senior citizens, conducting workshops and awareness campaigns across major Indian cities.

Anti-scam features on Meta platforms

On WhatsApp, users will now receive warnings when sharing their screen with unknown contacts during video calls – a method often exploited by scammers to access sensitive information such as banking details or verification codes.
 
Messenger is introducing AI-powered scam detection in chats, alerting users about suspicious messages from new contacts. It will also allow users to submit recent conversations for automated scam review.
 
Across Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp, users can now enable Passkeys for secure logins using biometrics or device PINs. Notably, Meta rolled out passkey authentication for Facebook on iOS and Android devices in June 2025.

Enhanced security and privacy checks

Meta has strengthened its security and privacy checkups across platforms. On Facebook and Instagram, users can review protection settings and receive personalised recommendations, such as password updates and two-factor authentication prompts.
 
On WhatsApp, the Privacy Checkup tool guides users through options such as who can add them to groups, helping prevent unwanted contact from scammers.

Collaborations and initiatives for seniors

Meta is expanding collaborations with government and non-profit partners to enhance scam awareness among senior citizens. In India, the company has extended its “Scams Se Bacho” campaign in partnership with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), now featuring multilingual educational videos designed specifically for older audiences.
 
The initiative, launched last year, educates users about spotting online scams, fake investment offers, and phishing attempts.
 
Meta also supports the Saksham Senior initiative, which conducts training and workshops to help older adults navigate the digital world safely, recognise misinformation, and adopt scam prevention practices.
 
The company advises senior citizens to:
  • Stay alert to unsolicited messages and calls
  • Avoid sharing personal or financial details online
  • Verify information through trusted sources
  • Consult family or trusted contacts before responding to suspicious requests

Meta’s take on cyber fraud in 2025

Meta highlighted that cross-border criminal networks are increasingly targeting users on social media, messaging platforms, and cryptocurrency services.
 
According to a PTI report, Meta removed around 23,000 Facebook Pages and accounts in March 2025 that targeted users in India and Brazil with online scams.
 
In parallel, WhatsApp is developing a feature to curb spam and unsolicited messages by limiting how many new chats users can initiate with people who haven’t replied.
 
According to WABetaInfo, this restriction will apply to both individuals and businesses, with notifications alerting users as they near their monthly messaging limit. Ongoing chats will remain unaffected, and a dedicated settings panel will allow users to monitor new message activity.

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

