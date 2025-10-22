YouTube rolls out likeness-detection tech: What is it and how it works

YouTube has launched its likeness-detection technology for creators in the YouTube Partner Program, allowing them to identify and request the removal of AI-generated videos that mimic their appearance or voice.

According to the company, the feature detects AI-generated videos using a creator’s likeness, such as cloned voices or synthetic faces, and provides the option to request takedowns under YouTube’s privacy and copyright policies. The move aims to prevent misuse, including fake endorsements, impersonations, and misinformation.

YouTube’s likeness-detection technology: How it works

To use the feature, creators must complete an onboarding process via the “Likeness” tab in their YouTube account.

The setup requires users to: Consent to data processing

Scan a QR code with their phone

Verify identity through a photo ID and a short selfie video Once verified, creators can review detected videos and choose whether to remove, report, or archive them. They can also opt out of the feature, after which YouTube will stop scanning for videos within 24 hours. A TechCrunch report highlighted the growing issue of likeness misuse in recent years. In one instance, a hardware company allegedly used an AI-generated voice clone of a YouTuber to promote products without consent. YouTube’s tool aims to empower creators with direct control over such unauthorised impersonations.