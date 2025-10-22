WhatsApp to block ChatGPT, Perplexity as Meta bans AI bots: What it means

Meta has added a new section to its API terms aimed specifically at “AI providers.” It defines these broadly to include large language models and general-purpose AI assistants.

The new rule states that AI systems cannot use WhatsApp Business if the chatbot itself is the main service being offered.

According to a TechCrunch report, Meta said that the rapid rise in chatbot-based use cases has increased system strain, leading to higher message traffic and requiring support levels the company was unprepared for. The updated terms aim to keep WhatsApp Business focused on its intended design and strategic purpose, not as a platform for conversational AI products.

ChatGPT support in WhatsApp

This change means users will no longer be able to chat with ChatGPT via WhatsApp messages after January 15, 2026.