Pixel 9 series: Google may introduce new camera sensors across all models

Google will be launching the Pixel 9-series smartphones at the “Made by Google” event, scheduled for August 13. The series is expected to bring major upgrades, including new camera sensors. According to a report by Android Authority, the Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to get a major boost in the imaging department, especially with a new front facing camera sensor on the Pro models and auto focus functionality on the standard Pixel 9. Google Pixel 9 series: Variants Google is expected to introduce more than two smartphones in the Pixel 9 series this year. Alongside the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones, the series could be joined by the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone. Unlike previous generation models, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are likely to have displays of the same size, while the Pro XL model will feature a larger screen similar to that of the current generation Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. Google is also expected to incorporate the Pixel Fold book-style foldable smartphone into the flagship number series, rebranding it as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google Pixel 9 series: Camera upgrade

Pixel 9

According to the report, Google is likely to upgrade almost all the camera sensors across the Pixel 9 lineup. On the standard Pixel 9, Google is expected to incorporate a new Sony IMX858 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor to replace the existing Sony IMX386. The new ultra-wide camera sensor would likely improve low-light photography on the smartphone with a larger aperture.

While both the front and rear camera sensors are expected to be the same as the current generation model, Google would likely add auto focus for the front-facing camera.

Pixel 9 Pro series

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are expected to retain the primary camera sensor from the pixel 8 Pro. However, both the ultra-wide and the telephoto cameras are expected to be the new Sony IMX858 sensor. Additionally, Google would likely get the 50MP IMX858 on the front as well, bringing significant upgrades to the front facing camera on the Pro models.